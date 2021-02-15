The second trial by impeachment a Donald Trump has deepened the gap of a Republican Party in the middle of a dilemma about its future and its being or not being in the United States. A dozen members of the House of Representatives and seven of the Senate voted to convict their former president, representing unprecedented bipartisan support in a process like this, despite the acquittal. Several of them received strong criticism in their States this Sunday. Other Republicans, such as House Leader Mitch McConnell, exonerated him on legal technicalities, but blamed him outright for the bloody assault on the Capitol. The scene now opens an internal battle that pits the Trump faithful with his detractors and tests the power of the New York tycoon on the grassroots. Saturday pointed to an early return to the political arena. The judgment for him Grand Old Party just getting started.

“Our historic, patriotic and beautiful movement ‘Make America Great Again’ has just begun,” said the former president in a statement, adding: “I have a lot to tell you for the next few months, I really want to continue our incredible journey and achieve the greatness of America for our people ”. More than half of the Senate voted to convict him (57-43) for inciting insurrection, which constitutes an evident message of repudiation, despite the fact that the two-thirds majority required by the Constitution for a conviction was not reached.

Trump, incombustible, has never stopped sending the message that he intends to remain in the front line of fire, a way of putting pressure on his party colleagues in the face of impeachment. In recent months, he had threatened to campaign against Republicans who did not support his crusade of hoaxes on electoral fraud by supporting his opponents in the primaries. The Speaker of the House of Representatives, the powerful Democrat Nancy Pelosi, on Saturday called Republicans a “bunch of cowards.” Of the seven senators who voted to convict him, only one, Alaska’s Lisa Murkowski, faces re-election in 2022. In Louisiana, the party’s executive committee voted unanimously to censure her senator Bill Cassidy, another of the rebels who they voted “guilty,” and in North Carolina, party chairman Michael Whatley called Senator Richard Burr’s vote “shocking and disappointing.”

Trump’s reaction remains to be seen. Lindsey Graham, a South Carolina senator who voted ‘not guilty’, was scheduled to meet with the former president this week in Florida to try to prevent a war from starting and allow the Republican Party to rebuild and work to regain control of the House of Representatives. and the Senate in the legislative elections of 2022. “I am going to try to convince him that we cannot do it without him, but that he cannot maintain the Trump movement without the party united,” Graham said on Friday, according to statements collected by Political. This Sunday, on Fox, he said that he had spoken by phone with the tycoon on Saturday night and that he had transmitted that the roadmap to win again passes “Trump plus”. The November presidential elections, despite losing, showed their pulling force with 74 million voters, 11 million more than four years ago, and many Republicans want to inherit the Trump movement.

Banned on social media, Trump’s feelings are now only known through anonymous sources and thoughtful press releases, very different from his feverish messages on Twitter. On Saturday he was able to hear thick words from Republicans themselves, and not just from those who condemned him. Mitch McConnell voted in favor of acquittal, arguing that a impeachment It should only be used for presidents still in office, but he delivered his harshest speech yet against Trump: “These criminals carried their banners, waved their flags and shouted their allegiance to him,” he said, “It was very obvious that only he could stop it. ”. Thus, he denounced the “shameful breach of his duty” and assured: “There is no doubt that the president is practically and morally responsible for the events.” President Joe Biden quoted McConnell in a statement to defend that, despite the exoneration, “the charge is not in dispute.”

The acquittal can be read as the Republicans’ fear of voter retaliation, but a conviction now, in the wake of the January 6 assault, would also have been difficult to explain, when the tension had been escalating for months with the Republican silence through. There have been Republicans critical of the New York magnate throughout these four years, such as the late John McCain and Senators Mitt Romney or Susan Collins, among others. Most members of Congress, however, did not stop him until the last moment, like McConnell himself, who did not recognize Biden’s victory until the confirmation of the Electoral College in December.

By then, the time bomb had already started its TIC Tac. Republican Gabriel Sterling, responsible for supervising the election in Georgia (one of the states answered by Trump), warned of the danger: “Mr. President, you have the right to go to court,” he said on December 1, “but You must stop inspiring people to commit violent acts. Someone is going to end up hurt, shot, someone is going to die and it is not well ”.

Not only Trump has gone through a impeachment, but the entire political class that protected by action or omission his unfounded accusations of electoral fraud, which did not call him to a halt while asking the authorities to stop the scrutiny or while demanding that congressional legislators boycott the confirmation of the electoral victory of Biden.

Now, in Abraham Lincoln’s party, birds of very different fur and thought coexist: from the new Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, an ultra known for her conspiracy theories and her nods to violence, to Congresswoman Liz Cheney, daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney who voted for the impeachment and said: “There has never been a greater betrayal by a president of the United States.” In between, hundreds of legislators making balances and calculations, many of them measuring the times to detach themselves from the shadow of Trump and show their paw for the 2024 presidential elections. This week the former ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, who considered herself friend of the former president. “We must admit that he has disappointed us, we should not have followed him and we should not have listened to him. And we cannot allow it to happen again, ”he said. With the White House and both chambers lost, for many Trump is already a fallen tree. For others, still a threat.