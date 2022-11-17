And the Republican majority in the House of Representatives in Congress will be much less than what the party had hoped for, after it also failed to control the Senate in the wake of a disappointing performance during the midterm elections.

In a statement, US President Joe Biden congratulated House Republican Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, pledging to work with “anyone – Republican or Democrat – willing to work with me to achieve results for the American people.”

“Last week’s elections demonstrated the strength and resilience of American democracy. There was a strong rejection of election deniers, political violence and intimidation. There was an emphatic statement that the will of the people prevails in America,” the statement added.

“In this election, voters spoke clearly about their concerns: the need to cut costs, protect the right to choose, and preserve our democracy.”

Biden’s statement continued: “The future is too promising to get caught up in political warfare. The American people want us to get things done for them. They want us to focus on the issues that matter to them and on improving their lives. And I will work with anyone – Republican or Democrat – willing To work with me to deliver results for them.”