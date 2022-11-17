The Republicans succeeded in wresting the majority from the Democrats in the US House of Representatives, as media expected on Wednesday, guaranteeing them a legislative base, albeit with a slim majority.
The GOP’s narrow majority in the House of Representatives was far less than the party had hoped, and Republicans also failed to seize control of the Senate after a disappointing performance in the Nov. 8 midterm elections.
NBC and CNN predicted that the Republicans would win no fewer than 218 seats in the 435-member House of Representatives, which is the number required to achieve a majority.
On Wednesday, President Joe Biden congratulated the leader of the Republican majority in the House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy, on his party’s victory, expressing his readiness to “work with Republicans in the House to achieve results for working American families.”
Biden said that last week’s elections represented “a strong rejection of the deniers of the election results, political violence and intimidation,” and showed “the strength and resilience of American democracy.”
After announcing the results of the projections, McCarthy said in a tweet, “The Americans are ready for a new direction, and the Republicans in the House of Representatives are ready to achieve this.”
This news comes a day after former President Donald Trump announced his candidacy for the presidential elections, despite the fall of many of the Republican candidates he supported.
