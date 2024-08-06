US President Joe Biden’s announcement that he would not run for re-election caught the Republican Party off guard, with no prepared response. This time, for the announcement of the Democratic vice-presidential candidate, Donald Trump’s campaign was not prepared to go blank again. As soon as it was leaked that Minnesota Governor Tim Walz would be Kamala Harris’ running mate, the former president and his entire team went for the jugular of the man who has become famous for calling them “weird.”

The Republican National Committee immediately released a video calling Walz “the ultimate weirdo” and accusing him of embracing a “radical ideology” that “endangers children” and “harms women.” Trump sent his supporters a commentary via text message and email that the governor will be “the worst vice president in history.” “Worse than the dangerously leftist and corrupt Kamala Harris, he’s that disastrous.”

These initial reactions point to the Republican strategy to try to create a negative image of their rivals among voters, something that they had not managed to define in the first two weeks of Harris’ candidacy. Trump’s party will try to portray the rival duo as an excessively leftist candidate, willing to do anything to impose a program that is dangerous for families and the country’s economy.

His vice presidential candidate, JD Vance, appeared in Philadelphia (Pennsylvania) on Tuesday to offer a press conference and a question-and-answer session with voters in a sports hall, hours before the Democratic couple appeared for the first time at a rally before 10,000 people in that same city.

“Walz’s record is a joke,” said Vance, a senator from Ohio, standing before a stage filled with American flags and the slogan “Kamala Chaos.” “He [Walz] He is one of the biggest radical leftists in the entire United States… his selection suggests that Harris has been forced to kneel before the left, the wing of Hamas (the radical Palestinian militia leading Gaza).”

Vance plans to tour the key swing states, almost exactly in the same places and at the same time as Harris and Walz have announced for their seven-state, five-day tour: Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Carolina, Georgia, Nevada and Arizona. He said he would hold a press conference at each stop, to contrast his ticket offering with what he sees as the vice president’s suspicious silence since she took over as the Democratic presidential nominee 16 days ago. “She has not spoken to the press at any time since then,” said Donald Trump’s number two.

Knowing what’s happening outside means understanding what’s going to happen inside, so don’t miss anything. KEEP READING

The criticism from Republicans contrasts with the unanimous satisfaction expressed, at least publicly, among Democrats, after days in which internal divisions surfaced over the possible front-runners. President Biden called Walz early Tuesday morning to congratulate him. The other finalist in the selection, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, said he looked forward to “traveling across the state in the next 90 days to unite Pennsylvanians behind my friends Kamala Harris and Tim Walz and defeat Donald Trump.”

“Kamala Harris has chosen a perfect partner” and “has made clear what she stands for. Governor Walz not only has the experience needed to be vice president, he also has the values ​​and integrity needed to make us proud,” said former Democratic President Barack Obama.