Several Republican states have escalated their crackdown on immigrants who lack legal documents to reside in the United States, threatening to undermine their most basic needs. Until now, migrants did not have to declare their immigration status to receive medical care in hospitals or for their children to attend school. Last week, however, two proposals from two Republican-governed states emerged that would end that anonymity.

In Texas, hospitals will be required to disclose the immigration status of patients they treat, and in Oklahoma, a way to assess the cost of undocumented migrants to the education system is being considered, with the government expected to force students to reveal whether or not they have legal residency. Although the measures are justified with other arguments, the offensive against migrants follows the Republican rhetoric of ending illegal immigration and carrying out the largest deportation of migrants in the country’s history, a flagship proposal of the conservative presidential candidate, Donald Trump.

In Texas, Governor Greg Abbott has signed an executive order that will require hospitals to ask patients whether they are US citizens or not and whether they have a residency permit. In addition, health centres will have to inform authorities of the costs of hospitalising these patients and the medical treatments they receive. This is the latest attack by the Republican governor against migrants, who on 13 August announced the installation of more barbed wire fences in the border area of ​​Eagle Pass to prevent the arrival of new people.

“The increased costs of Texas hospitals that provide care to people who are not in the United States legally are putting a strain on the state’s health care system,” Abbott said when announcing the measure on August 8. The cost that migrants represent for public coffers has been a recurring argument by conservatives, even though statistics show that they contribute more to the economy, among other reasons because of the jobs they hold and the taxes they pay. There are studies that show that undocumented migrants pay more into Social Security, through their taxes, than they use, because they go to the doctor less than Americans.

Once hospitals report, on an annual basis, the cost of hospital and emergency care for these migrants, the State of Texas will ask the federal government for reimbursement. “Texas will hold the Biden-Harris Administration accountable for the consequences of its open border policy, and we will fight to ensure that Texas is paid for its costly and dangerous policies,” the governor justified.

In a country where private healthcare is exorbitantly expensive, health insurance, unless it is through an employer, is a luxury that few can afford. This is the case for many of the migrants who are in the country illegally, whose only recourse when they get sick is to go to the emergency room at hospitals. By law, these centres cannot deny anyone medical care, regardless of whether or not they have papers.

Marisa Ponce looks at a photograph of her newborn babies during the Covid-19 pandemic at a hospital in McAllen, Texas, in July 2020. Lynsey Addario (Getty Images)

The Texas Hospital Association recalled this when it learned of Abbott’s decree. “This is a new requirement and we are reviewing it as quickly as possible. At this time, hospitals do not ask about a patient’s immigration status as a condition for treatment. They are required by law to provide life-saving treatment to anyone, regardless of their ability to pay or status,” it said in a statement.

The most immediate consequence when the law comes into force on November 1 is that patients will not seek the medical care they need for fear of reprisals that could result from revealing their undocumented status. In theory, hospitals will have to inform them that the data will not be used for any other purpose, but this is hardly credible in a State where the so-called operation Lone Star The immigration crackdown has led to the arrest of hundreds of thousands of them. Abbott himself boasted on Wednesday on his X account (formerly Twitter) that in two years Texas has detained 517,400 migrants and sent 119,400 migrants to cities sanctuary, where policies against undocumented immigrants are less repressive.

“They say that the information will not be used against them, but that creates fear in the community, because you cannot trust that the Texas government will not use that information against them,” says Adriel Orozco, senior counsel for the American Immigration Council, an organization dedicated to the defense of migrants. “People will not receive the medical care they need. In Florida, they already passed a law and many have not gone to the hospital. The same thing will happen in Texas,” he predicts.

Florida’s Republican governor, Ron DeSantis, passed legislation in 2023 requiring hospitals to ask patients for their immigration status. In theory, the rule only applies to hospitals that provide Medicaid, but the reality is that it has spread to more centers and many patients have not wanted to receive care for fear of being detained and deported.

Identification to be able to study

An English teacher checks assignments in a classroom at International High School in San Francisco, California, in this file photo. Jeff Chiu (AP)

Something similar, and in the same anti-immigrant spirit, is what Oklahoma Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters wants to do in his state. At the monthly meeting of the State Board of Education, Walters announced last week that he plans to ask school administrators to help his office calculate “the cost and burden” of illegal immigration in their districts. “The federal government has failed to secure our border. Our schools are suffering because of it,” he said.

Walters, who has been controversial for his proposal to make Bible study mandatory in public schools, did not detail what the measures will be, but everything points to schools having to ask about the immigration status of their students. This is despite the fact that the right to primary and secondary education is protected by law in the United States, without discrimination between citizens and non-citizens and regardless of their papers.

The country’s Department of Education reminds that “a State may not deny access to public education to any child residing in that State, including children who are not citizens and do not have immigration documentation. The Supreme Court made this clear almost forty years ago in a case called Plyler vs. Doe”, it states on its website. And, in no case can they be asked to reveal whether or not they are legal residents. “School districts cannot request information about the citizenship or immigration status of students or their families for the purpose or result of denying them access to educational opportunities,” it clarifies.

However, as is the case in Texas, the fact that one has to define oneself as an immigrant without legal residence permit already points to discrimination within the student community. The most recent data from the Migration Policy Institute, an organization dedicated to studying immigration, estimates that in 2022 there were about 90,000 undocumented migrants in Oklahoma. Of these, 6,000 are under 17 years of age, of whom 89% are enrolled in schools.