Prosecutor Ken Paxton, during one of the sessions of his impeachment trial. Adam Davis (EFE)

Ken Paxton, the Texas prosecutor, has led the trial of impeachment. The Republican majority in the State Congress this Saturday acquitted the official of the charges he faced, including receiving bribes, corruption and misconduct from the institution he has presided over since 2015. The process, the first in the State in more than a century, has made clear the partisan divisions between Democrats and Republicans. The former voted en bloc to dismiss Paxton, while the latter were divided. Even so, the necessary vote of 21 legislators was not reached for the prosecutor to be declared guilty. “Use the impeachment as a weapon to settle political differences is not only wrong, but it is immoral and corrupt,” Paxton said after learning of the Senate vote.

“The truth prevailed today,” Paxton wrote in a statement. “The truth cannot be buried by politicians who like to throw mud or their powerful benefactors. I have said it many times: I seek the truth! And that is what has been achieved,” said the official, who was removed from office in May until the case was resolved by the 30 senators. The still prosecutor has accused the Government of President Joe Biden and the leader of the state House, Dade Phelan, of coordinating the process, which he described as a “farce.”

Paxton was not present at the Legislative headquarters in Austin, the capital of Texas, to see how legislators acquitted him in each of the 16 articles formulated by a special commission of the Texas House of Representatives. The special group of congressmen accused him of having benefited a real estate businessman who was being investigated by federal and state authorities. Paxton, in exchange for this, would have received favors. Among these was employment at the developer’s company for a woman with whom he had an extramarital affair.

Paxton’s wife, Senator Angela Paxton, was able to follow the two-week trial without having the right to vote and without taking part in the deliberations. During this period, the prosecution called witnesses to the Capitol to testify about the alleged crimes committed by the prosecutor. As in a court trial, they could also be questioned by Ken Paxton’s defense. The lieutenant governor, fellow Republican Dan Patrick, played the role of the judge. This Saturday he promised revenge against the Democrats who initiated the procedure in the lower house. “Millions of citizens’ dollars have been wasted in this impeachment”Patrick said. “I will launch an audit of the spending that was made from the beginning of the investigation in March until today. The House of Representatives should never carry out a process like this year again,” he added.

The 30 senators voted on a ballot for each of the 16 articles of impeachment against Paxton. Adam Davis (EFE)

“The burden of proof was simply not met beyond a reasonable doubt,” said Republican Senator Charles Schwertner, who said in a statement that impeachment is a powerful political tool that must be used judiciously. The only two Republican senators who voted in favor of impeaching Paxton left the Capitol without giving statements to the press. The case has exposed the divisions within the party heading into the 2024 elections between the ultra-conservative sectors and the more traditional bloc.

This Saturday’s acquittal is support from the toughest sector of the right for Paxton, a 60-year-old Christian who has actively fought from the Prosecutor’s Office against abortion, immigration, in favor of weapons and other conservative causes.

“The jury has spoken,” Governor Greg Abbott, Texas’ most prominent Republican, said in a statement. The president, who was attorney general of Texas before running for governor, assures that Paxton received a “fair trial.” “I look forward to continuing to work with him to secure the border and protect Texas from the interests of the federal government,” he says.

The end of the impeachment process does not mean that Paxton’s legal problems end. The prosecutor faces a process initiated after an FBI investigation into alleged stock fraud. The case has become bogged down, as it is still waiting for a trial date despite the fact that it was filed seven years ago. Paxton’s chances of appearing in court for this accusation are, at the moment, slim. If found guilty he would go to prison with a minimum sentence of five years.

