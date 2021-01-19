Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell opened the session Tuesday by pointing an accusing finger at President Donald Trump – the Trumpist mob that stormed the Capitol he listened to the “lies” of the outgoing president and others to launch the insurrection in the attempt to annul the election of Democrat Joe Biden.

McConnell has never rebuked the outgoing president so intensely and publicly. He promised a “safe and successful” inauguration of Biden on Wednesday at the Capitol, which is surrounded by extreme security measures.

“They fed the mob lies,” McConnell said. “It was provoked by the president and other powerful people and they tried to use fear and violence to stop a specific process of the first branch of the federal government that they did not like,” he remarked.

McConnell recalled that former President George HW Bush called the western facade of the Capitol the “front porch of democracy” and said that after Biden’s inauguration there, “we will move on.”

This Tuesday, Trump’s last full day in office is both the Senators’ first day of return after the violent assault on the Capitol, an unparalleled transition as the upper house moves toward the impeachment of the outgoing president and begins the cabinet confirmation hearings of incoming President Joe Biden.

The United States National Guard is guarding central Washington, fearing protests this Wednesday, at the inauguration of Joe Biden. Photo: EFE

A divided Senate

Three Democratic senators-elect will be sworn in on Wednesday shortly after Biden’s inauguration. The new senators will give the Democrats the smallest of majorities: 50-50, in which Vice President Kamala Harris will have the deciding vote in the event of a tie.

The two bloc leaders, McConnell and Democrat Chuck Schumer, will meet in the next few hours to discuss the measures to be adopted, said a person familiar with the plans and who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The start of the new session of Congress will force senators to accept that Trump is no longer there and that it is a transfer of power like almost no other in the country’s history. Senators return to a Capitol with destruction and at the same time a Senate paralyzed by the extreme partisanship of legislators.

Biden’s impeachment and cabinet



Republican senators face a difficult decision: to convict Trump for inciting the insurrection, which means breaking relations with a defeated president who retains great influence on the party base, although his future is uncertain.

The Capitol, super guarded this Tuesday, in Washington. Photo: AFP

In addition, senators must initiate the confirmation of Biden’s cabinet and decide whether to approve a Covid-19 bailout bill of 1.9 trillion dollars.

In his first remarks at the confirmation hearing, the nominee for Secretary of National Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, promised to thoroughly investigate the “horrendous” attack on the Capitol.

Mayorkas told the Senate National Security Committee that, if confirmed, he will do everything possible to ensure that “the desecration of the building that constitutes one of the three pillars of our democracy and the terror felt by you, your colleagues, your staff and everyone present will not happen again. “

Five of Biden’s appointees had their hearings scheduled for Tuesday, as the Senate prepares to confirm some immediately after the president-elect is inaugurated. This is common, especially in the case of the White House national security team.

Biden wants the Senate to address the confirmation of his appointees, the Covid project and the impeachment of Trump, something difficult for an institution used to proceeding slowly and with bitter confrontations.

By Lisa Mascaro and Mary Clare Jalonick, The Associated Press

