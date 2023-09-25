Kevin McCarthy, Speaker of the House of Representatives, last Wednesday at the Capitol. WILL OLIVER (EFE)

The countdown is on. The new fiscal year of the United States begins on October 1 and Congress has not yet approved the laws that enable spending for the new year. The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy, has not achieved the support of the hardline Republican wing for his proposals, spurred by former President Donald Trump. The twenty most radical representatives demand drastic spending cuts that neither part of their party colleagues nor the Senate, with a Democratic majority, are willing to accept. There is only this week left to reach an agreement that seems very difficult. Even the alternative of a temporary extension of spending items is currently blocked, which threatens to cause the so-called government shutdown, that is, the suspension of part of non-essential public services and the payment of salaries to civil servants. of the federal administration. The White House is already preparing for the worst.

The most radical representatives have not been satisfied with the formal opening of an investigation against the president, Joe Biden, as a preliminary step to a possible impeachment trial. (impeachment). McCarthy saw it as a price to pay to gain points among those wayward representatives, but it has not helped much. He speaker He is hostage to the hard wing of his own party, which already rebelled against him when he agreed with Biden to suspend the debt ceiling for two years. That agreement established some moderate spending cuts and was a great victory for the tenant of the White House. The pact implied that the spending items for the new year would be approved, but when the time came, the radical congressmen were not willing to do so.

“They go back to their old ways, they break their commitment, they threaten more cuts and they threaten to close the Government again,” Biden said in a recent speech outside Washington. This Saturday, at an awards ceremony organized by African-American congressmen, the president recalled that he had already made an agreement with McCarthy. “Now, a small group of extremist Republicans do not want to honor the agreement, so all Americans could be forced to pay the price. Let’s be clear. If the government shuts down, that means members of the U.S. Armed Forces will have to continue working, but without pay. A government shutdown could affect everything from food security to cancer research to Head Start programs [de educación y asistencia] for children. Financing the Government is one of the most basic responsibilities of Congress. It’s time for Republicans to start doing the job America elected them to do. Let’s do it.”

The slim majority that the Republicans have in the House of Representatives (222 to 212) forces McCarthy to rely on the most extreme. The alternative would be a pact with the Democrats, but the radicals are willing to ask for the head of their own parliamentary leader in that case. Of the dozen laws necessary to maintain the normal functioning of the Government, McCarthy has not achieved support even for the one for which he usually generates the greatest consensus, the one that funds the Department of Defense. His proposal was defeated twice last week due to the resistance of some to continue supporting Ukraine in the face of the Russian invasion.

Republicans have begun processing a package of four bills in the Lower House to finance the departments of Defense, Homeland Security, State and Foreign Operations and Agriculture, setting the vote for Tuesday, when legislators return, but eight laws would remain. more pending and even those still do not have guaranteed support. Normally, it takes weeks or months of negotiations and amendments to process these rules, which have to be agreed upon by both Houses and signed by the president, but time is of the essence.

Trump urges in the distance: “A very important deadline is approaching at the end of the month. Republicans in Congress can and should defund every aspect of corrupt Joe Biden’s armed government, which refuses to close the border and treats half the country as enemies of the state. This is also the last chance to defund these impeachments against me and other patriots. They failed with the debt limit, but they must not fail now. “Use the power of your wallet and defend the country,” he wrote Thursday on Truth, his social network.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. Subscribe

With less than a week to spare, the only chance to avoid a government shutdown would be a temporary extension. Republicans have presented in the House of Representatives a proposal for temporary authorization of spending until October 31, called continuity resolution, but it clashes with the hardline (which demands that it include anti-immigration measures on the border with Mexico and cuts to the Department of Justice and the FBI that make investigations against Trump more difficult) and does not have Democratic support either ( because it introduces spending cuts beyond what was agreed). There would be one last possibility: that the Senate approves its own resolution of continuity agreed between both parties (the hard wing has no influence among the senators) and sends it to the lower house, where it could go forward with the support of the moderates of both parties. .

The Biden administration’s budget office has begun advising federal agencies to review and update their shutdown plans. Federal employees could be informed this week if they will be temporarily laid off. Millions of federal workers, including the military, would not be paid even if they continue working until the expenses are approved. Of course, Social Security pensions would continue to be paid. Federal agencies would suspend all actions that are not considered essential, which would compromise inspections, authorizations, grants and all kinds of policies.

The president and congressmen will continue to work and get paid, but members of their staff who are not considered essential would be suspended. The judiciary could continue to function for a limited time thanks to remaining funds and other items. Although it is in the focus of the Republicans, the financing of the three special prosecutors appointed by Merrick Garland (who investigate Trump, Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden) would not in principle be affected by a government shutdown, since which are paid through a permanent and indefinite assignment.

Essential programs

“A shutdown would have a devastating impact on essential programs that millions of people depend on for their health and safety,” according to Bobby Kogan, senior director of Federal Budget Policy at the Center for American Progress (CAP). “From Head Start preschools to clean water supplies, a government shutdown could jeopardize essential programs our communities depend on. A shutdown could create unnecessary uncertainty for millions of people who rely on these programs every day,” he adds.

It would also have an impact on the economy, although it largely depends on its duration. “The chances of a government shutdown this fall are more likely than it seems, but we believe it will only have a slight impact on activity – about 0.2 percentage points of annualized GDP per week – and that half of that impact will be reversed. Overall, it is unlikely to have a relevant impact on fourth quarter GDP, but it comes at a time when we believe the economy will contract,” say Oxford Economics analysts.

The paralysis of the Administration would prevent the publication of employment and inflation statistics, on which the Federal Reserve largely depends to set interest rates. If it affects activity and cools demand, it is possible that the central bank will avoid giving one more twist to its monetary policy and skip the 0.25 point increase that it planned for before the end of the year.

The gaps between the approval of budgets and the beginning of the fiscal year began to cause closures of the Administration since Attorney General Benjamin Civiletti argued that government agencies cannot legally operate without having approved financing in a series of opinions issued in 1980. and 1981. Since then, only spending for functions essential to public safety and constitutional obligations is allowed.

Since 1976, there have been 22 interruptions in funding, 10 of which have resulted in workers being laid off. Most of the significant shutdowns have occurred since Bill Clinton’s presidency, when then-House Speaker Newt Gingrich and his conservative majority demanded budget cuts. The longest, however, occurred between 2018 and 2019, when then-President Trump and congressional Democrats entered a stalemate over their demand for funding for a wall on the border with Mexico. It lasted 35 days, in the middle of Christmas, but it was only a partial closure because Congress had approved some appropriations laws for some areas.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.