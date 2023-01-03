This Tuesday was supposed to be a day of celebration for the Republican Party in the United States House of Representatives. They have regained their majority after four years of Democratic dominance. However, the ones who seemed to be partying were the Democrats, while the Republicans were cooking in their own sauce. The new legislature has started with the lack of agreement between the Republicans to name a new president of the lower house. Kevin McCarthy, the Conservative candidate, has lost the first ballot due to the punishment vote of the hard wing of his formation, which has opted for alternative names. It is the first time in a century that this has happened.

A total of 19 Republican representatives have turned their backs on McCarthy. Despite humiliation from his own ranks, the candidate is reluctant to throw in the towel and many of his supporters refuse to seek a replacement. The lack of choice of the new speaker prevents the Camera from starting to work. The vote must be repeated, this same Tuesday or on successive days, as many times as necessary to reach a majority. The record is 133 rounds in 1855, which meant a blockade of two months in parliamentary activity. To achieve his goal, McCarthy needs to get 218 votes, but he only got 203 in the first round.

The Republicans achieved a narrow majority in the November 8 elections, far from their expectations of a red tide (the color of the Republicans) that former President Donald Trump had predicted. They have 222 seats, compared to 212 Democrats (because a party representative died after being elected). To be elected president of the House of Representatives an absolute majority is needed and from very early on in the vote it has been seen that McCarthy did not have the support of all his own to become the successor of Nancy Pelosi, the previous president of the House .

McCarthy, a 57-year-old congressman from California, has tried to make concessions to the hard wing of the formation, but that has not been enough to ensure his election. He even accepted a procedural rule that threatened to make him hostage to the wayward congressmen of his party during the two years of his hypothetical term: the one that allows a vote of no confidence to be urged to remove him only if five representatives request it. He also made other concessions, but they have not been enough for the right wing of the party (the Freedom Caucus, or Group of the Freedom).

The Republican representative for New York Elise Stefanik, a rising profile in her group, has presented McCarthy’s candidacy assuring that no one like him has worked as hard to achieve the new Republican majority. He has been the minority leader for the past four years and has the support of moderates in his party.

McCarthy, however, has made enemies within. There are those who accuse him of having made too many concessions to the Democrats and also those who hold him partially responsible for the electoral disappointment of November 8. Others have taken advantage of the position of strength that the narrow Republican majority gives them to try to impose their conditions on the functioning of the House.

Although McCarthy has had some run-ins with Trump, the former president has tried to convince his supporters to support him, but to no avail.

The Democrats have taken advantage of the nomination of their own candidate, Hakeem Jeffries, to underline the unity of their party in contrast to the opposing bench. Pete Aguilar has presented Jeffries in an intervention much more applauded and celebrated by the Democrats than Stefanik’s by the Republicans. “Democrats are united,” he has proclaimed.

In fact, the Republican division and the closing of the Democratic ranks have caused Jeffries to have been the most supported in the first ballot, with 212 votes. McCarthy was left behind, with 203, and in third place, Andy Biggs, an alternative candidate proposed by the wayward, with 10. The fourth was another Republican, Jim Jordan, who had not even presented his candidacy. And there were still another nine scattered votes in the party, which gave a show of division that led to the spread of funeral faces among Republicans on a day that should have been a holiday.

