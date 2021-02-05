For many people interested in the US political scene, the defeat of Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election was an event worth celebrating. Among the happy voters were a number of prominent “Republicans” who had previously served in the administrations of Richard Nixon, Ronald Reagan, George Bush Senior and George Bush Jr. These “Republicans”, who were already upset with Trump’s behavior before his four-year term in office, were known as “Trump rejectionists.” The prevailing belief was that after Trump lost the 2020 elections and refused to acknowledge reality, more “Republicans” would seek to erase traces of Trumpism from the party and gradually return Republicans to their traditional role as a conservative party that simultaneously accepts the rules and traditions of the system, and thus acts responsibly, whether in power. Or in the opposition.

Then came the disastrous events of January 6, 2021, when groups of Trump supporters violently attacked the US Congress building and stormed it, at a time when Congress was meeting to formally approve Biden’s victory in the elections, and convinced many that the time had come to separate the “Republican” party from Trump. But this did not happen. Instead, the “Democrats” proceeded to impeach Trump again, this time on charges of encouraging and inciting the revolt against the government. Ten “Republican” members of the House of Representatives supported the decision. At the time, the actions of these 10 members were seen as heralds of a new reform movement, but the opposite has happened so far. All ten members have been demonized by “Republican” party officials, and efforts are being made to challenge them for their seats in Congress in the 2022 midterm elections.

Perhaps the irony is that the new icon of Trump’s base is Marjorie Taylor Green, a new lawmaker from one of Georgia’s most conservative counties. In fact, Greene’s views are so extreme that they have become the subject of daily angry speeches against her by both “Democrats” and some “Republicans”. This is because she believes that Trump won the 2020 elections, that some events such as the September 11 terrorist attacks were orchestrated by the United States itself, that lasers were used in space to start wildfires in California in 2018, and that Hillary Clinton is one of several “Democratic” leaders belonging to To a secret organization that kidnapped children and drank their blood, and that the Clinton group had orchestrated the killing of John F Kennedy Jr. in a plane crash in 1999, and that two of the notorious mass shootings at Lakewood and Sandy Hook schools in the United States were just a hoax. … etc! Trump remains a staunch supporter of Greene. Meanwhile, Republican leader in the House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy said that he will speak with Green about her controversial views, but no one knows what he will say and whether disciplinary measures will be taken against her. On the other hand, his counterpart in the Senate, Mitch McConnell, made scathing statements about Green, on February 1, saying that “her lies and the crazy conspiracy theories that she believes in” represent a “cancer” for the party.

Although there are important critics like McConnell, there is an increase in support for Trump now within the Republican Party and his claim that the elections were stolen. However, the long-term outlook does not look promising for the “Make America Great Again” (which is led by Trump) movement. If Trump could escape conviction in his upcoming impeachment trial before the Senate, cracks and cracks in the solidarity of his support base are beginning to appear. Some of his more extreme supporters believed that Trump would declare martial law on the day of the inauguration on January 20 and retain the presidency. Hence, when this did not happen, there were many feelings of resentment and disappointment. In fact, Trump’s real fear is to become insignificant. The more the Biden administration worked to curb the epidemic and restore the economy, the more people would remember the unsuccessful way the former president handled the crisis last year. This will further diminish his support among those independent voters who are absolutely necessary if he is to have any chance of a political comeback.

* Director of Strategic Programs at the Center for “National Interest”