Dina Mahmoud (Washington, London)

A few months before the heated election race, which many expect to be the most close in the United States in many years, experts and analysts confirmed that there is a growing trend in the American street, towards adopting more independent trends from a political standpoint, away from explicit affiliation with either of the two major parties in the country. The country.

Analysts pointed out that this trend has been continuing for about twenty years, according to public opinion studies, which have shown a steady decline in the tendency toward party affiliation in general among Americans, coinciding with a significant increase in the number of those who say they are politically independent, which suggests that this increase It comes at the expense of the popularity of the Republican and Democratic parties.

According to experts, this increases the difficulties faced by Republicans and Democrats in mobilizing support for the candidate of each side, ahead of the November 5th presidential elections, in which opinion polls indicate that the chances of the two horse races are close. Democratic President Joe Biden and his predecessor and Republican rival, Donald Trump.

This reluctance to clearly align behind any of the two candidates would prompt the two competing camps to intensify efforts to benefit from those who classify themselves as independent voters and work to communicate with them in a more efficient manner, according to statements made by experts to the extensive American magazine Newsweek. Spread.

These statements came in response to the results of a new opinion poll, conducted by the famous American “Gallup” organization to measure public opinion, which revealed a slight decline in the number of those who clearly declare their support for the Republican Party, from 30% at the beginning of 2020, to 28% in February of the year. The current one.

In parallel, the number of people who describe themselves as Democrats increased by one percent; It rose from 29% before the last presidential elections held four years ago, to 30% according to data collected last month.

However, American political analysts reduced the possibility that this potential decline in the popular base supporting the Republicans would affect Trump’s chances of winning the November elections, in light of the fact that the Republican billionaire was already distancing himself from the traditional party establishment.

According to the estimates of these analysts, Trump still enjoys support that may guarantee him winning between 30% and 35% of the votes in the upcoming US presidential elections, in light of the wide support he enjoys among the Republican Party, despite leaving the White House about four years ago. Years.

At the same time, Republican leaders are counting on the recent changes in the leadership of the party's National Committee to pump more blood into the veins of the election campaign of its candidate in the presidential race. These hopes were reflected in statements made last week by committee co-chair Lara Trump, the wife of the Republican billionaire’s son, in which she said that these changes apparently helped the party enjoy, a few days ago, “the best weekend in terms of fundraising since.” 2020 elections.