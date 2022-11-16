“Florida man makes his announcement”. Thus, in a single line at the end of a bloody front page about war and crime, ‘The New York Post’ reacted yesterday to Donald Trump’s candidacy. He didn’t even mention his name. The 76-year-old magnate’s favorite tabloid has already decided that the former president is history.

The ‘ratings’ on the announcement he made on Tuesday night -early yesterday morning in Spain- from his residence in Mar-a-Lago to launch himself again for the White House must have been good, but Trump cannot be happy with the results. Some channels, like MNSBC, decided not to go live. Everyone hung up before the hour long speech was over. Until the Fox network. There his most loyal presenters, Laura Ingraham and Sean Hannity, interrupted him to make way for the commentators, who praised the much more restrained tone than they are used to.

“He did not become the center, but the speech was about the American people and he even said that this is not his campaign, but everyone’s,” celebrated the former governor of Arkansas, Mike Hucabee, who is one of his Trump loyalists. Like the senator from North Carolina, Lindsey Graham, who considered it “a brilliant speech” with which he will be “unbeatable.” Trump loyalists had no doubts, Florida congresswoman who follows QAnon ideology, Marjorie Taylor Greene, had thrown her support even before the announcement, publicly urging Ron DeSantis to stay on as Florida governor. But outside his circle, coldness reigned.

Georgia-centric



Most of the legislators rushed into Congress yesterday to avoid questions from journalists. They have learned not to criticize him in public. “We are focused on the Georgia elections,” Senator Todd Young excused himself for not answering. The same phrase repeated by Florida representative Matt Gaetz, a Trump ally. And some more preferred to reject him gently, without pointing out too much. «I want a reasonable person to join the party. That’s how you win elections,” South Dakota Senator Mike Rounds responded.

The tycoon who won the presidency from Hillary Clinton without getting more votes than her, survived two impeachment trials and launched an insurrection against the Capitol to try to undo his rival’s victory, has never gotten over the trauma of losing power. “Personally I don’t think it’s good for the party, we don’t need all the drama it brings,” dared MP Mike Simpson to say. “I think we’ll all be better off if he steps aside,” acknowledged Senator Kevin Cramer.

Trump is toxic. That is why not even his children were present at the “great announcement” that he had proclaimed with a roll of drums. Ivanka Trump announced in a statement that she “loves her father”, but this time she has chosen not to get involved in politics to dedicate herself to taking care of her family. Donald Trump Jr. claimed to have missed a plane and his young daughter Tiffany, who did not participate in his previous presidency, is on her honeymoon. Only Eric, whom comedians always paint as a goofball, was sitting in the front row with the faithful Melania and Barron, the son of the tycoon, who at 16 is already over two meters tall and stood out from the audience.

Donor rejection



More important was the rejection expressed by the big Republican donors, whose pockets he will need to finance the campaign. Steve Schwarzman and Kenneth Griffin, his former allies, expressed yesterday the need to make way for “a new generation” of conservative leaders, said the chief executive of the investment fund Blackstone. Both threw their hats into the ring in favor of the governor of Florida, Ron de Santis, who has not yet officially announced his candidacy and cannot do so until he is sworn in, which he has just endorsed at the polls.

A survey by the conservative ‘think tank’ Club for Growth reveals that the voting preference for DeSantis is up to twenty points in the first states to hold the primaries. The problem is that this hypothesis is based on a duel between the two candidates, but the more that appear, the more the vote will be divided. With Trump’s 35% unwavering loyalties, it will be hard for him to lose, observed his former chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney. Another thing is that he is later able to win the generals against the Democratic candidate, which portends a bloody campaign in which Trump has promised to “fight” with all his might.