The President of the Republic delivered a speech at the Pantheon on September 4, on the occasion of the accession to French nationality of some foreigners and the celebration of the rebirth of the Republic in 1870. Words on freedom were pronounced to defend it without concession. However, sentences in the form of categorical imperatives question the distance between saying and doing. As always with the president of the extreme center, emerges the trace of an underground discourse of force, of the conservative order and finally of the exaggerated power of the executive power. What does the president mean when he says he must submit, once the sovereign vote has been expressed? Everyone understands it. The right to demonstrate is now reduced to nothing, Covid obliges, the right to challenge laws becoming clearly seditious.

A total denial of the very foundation of the Republic

However, it is to him, first and foremost, that this rule should be applied. The sovereign vote in a parliamentary democracy implies, in all ethics and good logic, that the President of the Republic chooses in the majority of the legislative power the head of government. And lo and behold, during the summer, a right-wing mayor, the embodiment of expert technocracy, is chosen as prime minister. This is a total denial of the very foundation of the Republic and the proof of a serious depoliticization by the extreme center, incapable, in two years, of finding in its absolute majority of deputies a woman or a man capable of becoming first. minister.

Defense, at all costs, of order by force

The second hitch in the Democratic Republic is to be found in the defense, at all costs, of order by force. By cleverly mixing in his speech police officers, gendarmes, but above all elected officials and magistrates, asking for total respect for them, it is clear that the president is trying to erase the violent behavior of many police officers and the unease which, alas, was installed since 2015. We can bet that no citizen has forgotten the courage of the police officers of that time, but that the orders from above concerning the maintenance of public order with ever more violent techniques could only sow doubt and incomprehension.

There was a time, during the founding of the First Republic, in 1792, when the representatives of the law, not allowing themselves to be shown by the executive power, before threatening in a veiled way the sovereign nation, demanded representatives of the law that they were exemplary. The Republic, yes, but really social and really democratic.