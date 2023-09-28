President of Karabakh Shahramanyan announced the termination of the existence of the republic

The President of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (NKR) Samvel Shahramanyan signed a decree ending its existence. This was reported by the Armenian portal 24news.

“By January 1, 2024, all state institutions and organizations under their departmental subordination will be dissolved, and the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (Artsakh) will cease to exist,” the text of the document says.

Photo: Irakli Gedenidze/Reuters

In addition, the population of the region, including those outside its borders, was invited to study the conditions of reintegration presented by Baku in order to make a further decision on the possibility of staying in Karabakh. It is noted that the decree came into force after its publication.

Azerbaijan’s military operation forced Karabakh to capitulate

On September 20, the NKR authorities capitulated to Azerbaijan, which decided to conduct a military operation in the region. It was noted that the Karabakh troops will be disbanded and disarmed. The parties managed to reach an agreement taking into account the appeal of representatives of the Armenian residents of the region, which was received through the Russian peacekeeping contingent.

Baku put forward a number of conditions, including the abandonment of combat positions by the formations of the Armenian Armed Forces and complete disarmament.

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense announced the start of local anti-terrorist measures on Karabakh territory on September 19. The goals of the operation were to neutralize the military infrastructure and restore the constitutional order of Azerbaijan.