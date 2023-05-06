





03:35

Graham Smith, spokesman for ‘Republic’, spoke to France 24 about the fight led by the movement in opposition to the British monarchy. This May 6, at the same time that the kings were going to the coronation, protesters, dressed in yellow T-shirts, demanded an elected head of state and pointed out that the royal family has no place in a modern constitutional democracy. They also criticized its “astonishingly expensive” maintenance. Report from our correspondent Luisa Pulido.