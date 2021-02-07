An unpublished poll has given Le Pen and Macron neck and neck in the event of a presidential runoff. Is there a real risk that the RN will come to power in 2022?

Ugo palheta For the moment, these polls are very abstract, in particular because we do not yet know all the political forces present for the presidential election. In addition, the function of these polls is to frame the debate, as Bourdieu had shown; they condition us psychologically to consider only a duel between Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen. That said, the FN and then the RN have progressed enormously in the last decade. They went in fifteen years, between 2002 and 2017, from 18% to 34% in the second round of the presidential election. Moreover, their ideas have become commonplace in the media space, not only on social networks and the Internet, but on 24-hour news channels or prime-time radio stations, where we have never seen so many extreme right-wing chroniclers, Eric Zemmour being only the tree hiding the forest. All the media space has slipped to the right and the extreme right: think of the appalling “debate” program by Pascal Praud on CNews, for example. Not to mention the success in bookstores of clearly neofascist ideologists, such as Laurent Obertone. In a way, the polls only validate the observation that one can easily make of a very strong penetration and legitimation of far-right “ideas” among the media, political, economic and social elites. through them in the social body.

You refute the idea of ​​a “glass ceiling” for the RN… Why does it seem to have jumped?

Ugo palheta First, because the leaders of the RN are skilled at concealing the continuity between the RN and the original FN project when it was created in 1972. Even if there have been obvious ideological and organizational transformations, the FN on many points remains in continuity with this project and, more deeply, with historical fascism. Marine Le Pen has purged the most scandalously negationist and anti-Semitic elements, but it should be noted that most of the leadership of the RN today is made up of people who joined the FN in the 1980s or 1990s, when Jean-Marie Le Pen made his statements about the gas chambers as “Detail of the story” for example. These are people who then remained in the FN, who assumed these statements. They are now dressing their project with new words, for example by going from “national preference” to “national priority”, but the heart of the RN project remains authoritarian, violently xenophobic and racist nationalism.

You also point to the role of the elites …

Ugo palheta The most powerful factor is the “lepenisation of the elites”. Much has been said about the “penalization of minds” twenty years ago, but this is largely the result of a resumption of the ideas of the extreme right by the elites, which give them respectability and credibility they didn’t have before. It was essentially this lepenization of the elites that broke the glass ceiling. Without any illusions about the Republic of yesteryear, bourgeois and imperial, we can nevertheless say that it is not the FN / RN that republicanized itself; it is the Republic itself which has penalized itself.

Can we still counter this rise of the far right to power?

Ugo palheta The 2022 election will be of great importance, it can be said without electoralism. If we end up with a second round between Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen, it will be a serious defeat for the popular classes, the oppressed groups and the youth. How could there be a reversal? First of all, thanks to a revival and intensification of social struggles, far from having come to a standstill with the health crisis with the mobilizations for resources in health, against police violence, against dismissals … Relaunching these struggles would shift the focus of political debate. Then, by an ideological battle which, if it is not waged, can only lead to further trivialization of neofascist “ideas” in the social body. The creation of a national observatory of the extreme right is also part of this perspective (1). In addition, the left would need a unified and credible political offer but on a radical program in social, environmental and democratic matters, in order to be able to address the popular classes and offer a real political solution to the crisis. For a left to break with neoliberal capitalism, the path is therefore narrow in the months to come, but it is not impracticable. The deadly temptation for our social camp would be to think that defeat is assured during the electoral sequence of 2022 – presidential and legislative -, and that everyone should work to build their organization, to prepare for the future. However, this future will be disastrous if we condemn ourselves to a duel between neoliberalism and neofascism. From this point of view, unity is not a guarantee of victory, but dispersion destines us for defeat.

(1) Humanity is partner of National observatory of the far right

► The Possibility of Fascism – France, the trajectory of disaster, from Ugo Palheta. La Découverte, 270 pages, 17 euros (11.99 euros in digital version).