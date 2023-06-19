Giovanni Sasso had scolded the boy out of his business, who then pushed him making him fall and hit his head on the ground

A quarrel for futile reasons which unfortunately turned into a tragedy. This is what happened in Cellole, in the province of Caserta, where John Stone, a 48-year-old entrepreneur died after 10 days of agony. On June 9, he had had a fight with a 17-year-old, who pushed him and made him fall to the ground.

An absolute tragedy that could have been avoided and which resulted from one quarrel for futile reasonswhich took place about 10 days ago, on June 9, between the streets of Cellsa small town in Campania in the province of Caserta.

According to local media reports, Giovanni Sasso, an entrepreneur in the automotive sector and owner of a car dealership in Cellole, had compared with some teenagers who were standing outside his business and were throwing gods on the ground peanut shells.

At the man’s request to stop and clean up the dirt left on the ground, one of the boys has reacted starting a quarrel with the man which, as the seconds passed, ignited more and more.

From words we soon moved on to handswith the two having started to jostle.

Just one of the 17-year-old’s pushes made Giovanni fall to the ground and he did the same hit his head violently against a sidewalk, immediately passing out.

Sasso’s partner was also present on the spot, who immediately alerted i rescuers.

The arrival of the latter on site was also timely, who rescued the man and transported him in red code to the Pineta Grande clinic of Castel Volturno.

In the hospital Giovanni Sasso remained for 9 daysin a state of coma, struggling between life and death.

Any hope that he could recover is it turned off yesterday, along with the life of the 48-year-old.

Now the prosecutor has opened an investigation The 17-year-old who caused the fall and consequent death of Giovanni is entered in the register of suspects.

Guido DiLeonemayor of Cellole, commented on the tragic episode as follows: