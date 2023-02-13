As a reference for the property, with fewer sides in the club, the renewed grit exhibited is the sense of protection for an environment in search of concentration and compactness

It’s a new version of Max, the one we’ve been getting to know for a few weeks now. In some respects it is the usual Allegri, who favors the result and shows satisfaction for a short-nosed success, but for others it is something new to discover, to tell. On the management of his players with carrots and sticks we are there, at the limit of historical peaks; on the reaction against the moans of the public is something new compared to the past. But not because he loses his temper, mind you: that of the coach is a sense of self-defense, a strong sense of protection towards his team.

REFERENCE — Allegri is well aware that since the departure of Andrea Agnelli and all the old Board of Directors, he has more responsibilities, certainly fewer banks on which to cling in day-to-day management. By the will of John Elkann, therefore of the owners, he is no longer just the field technical manager but the first point of reference for the entire sports area. After the penalty of -15 points Max found himself facing a group of guys who – summarized Szczesny after the Juve-Fiorentina match – feel “inwardly that they have suffered an injustice and it certainly isn’t nice to accept”. The technician asked them to maintain concentration, but there was some slippage. After the success with Atalanta he guaranteed “the team’s maximum effort in sweating the shirt”, after the bad performance against Monza he instead raised his tone by inviting “those who don’t hear it” to get out. See also Juve, the accounts in your pocket: from De Ligt to Rabiot, goal 100 million (and more). To be reinvested

TOUGH AGAINST WHISTLES — Against Fiorentina he got in the face of some fans who booed Kean, De Sciglio and Paredes as they entered the field. “It’s a pity because 90% of the public supports us, but there’s that 10 that targets some players regardless – explained Allegri -. It’s right to take criticism at the end of the game when you get hurt, instead we need everyone’s support during the match”. In short, a sword drawn defense for each member of his group, almost due to a burst of pride that requires you to raise the frequencies to more marked tones than usual. Max has heard thousands of venomous comments behind his back in all his years at Juve, even when he dominated Serie A. But this is not a moment like any other: now he is the commander of an army that must remain united under the same colors.

NEW APPROACH — See also Juve, against Viola 9 absent. Vlahovic, first as an ex: next to him Kean or Morata Hence the scolding of Chiesa who would not have wanted to leave the field at the end, evidently also caught up in the tussle of the moment, or the less stylish cheer than usual to the team immediately after the goal disallowed against Fiorentina. Coats used to fly infrequently, when needed to give players a shock on days that were in danger of going wrong. That determination on the edge of the nerves is now always necessary, because without it you would risk being overwhelmed in the dark. Taking advantage of all his experience, Allegri seems to have returned to his first years of apprenticeship, when at the time of Cagliari there was first of all a salvation to be conquered or even earlier, in the lower categories, there was everything to take and just nothing to take for granted. After all, this is also the best way to interpret Juve’s DNA. See also PSG overwhelms Nantes waiting for Juve: double for Mbappé

