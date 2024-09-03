The repressive spirit of the Government of Nicaragua has become even more pronounced in the last year, a period in which Arrests of dissidents have continued, as have cases of persecution and torture in prisons.according to a report released Tuesday by the UN Human Rights Office.

According to the criteria of

The repression has been directed both at individuals who defend a cause, who have an opinion different from the official one, and against independent organizations and other civil society initiatives.

President of Nicaragua, Daniel Ortega. Photo:EFE Share

According to data collected by the UN human rights body, As of last May, 131 people considered to be opponents were suffering arbitrary detention, 54 more than a year earlier.

More recent reports indicate that ten additional arbitrary arrests took place between June and July of this year.

“The authorities continue to pursue any individual or organisation acting independently or not directly under their control,” human rights spokesman Thameen Al-Kheetan told a news conference.

What other findings did the report show?

Authorities continue to pursue any individual or organization acting independently or not directly under their control.

The report also documents twelve cases of torture and ill-treatment in detention and seven cases of detainees who claim to have been victims of rape, sexual abuse and electric shocks, and three who reported strangulation of the testicles.

“In all cases, there were clear signs of post-traumatic stress disorder,” the report presented in Geneva said.

In addition, The agency expressed grave concern over a bill that would allow for the prosecution of individuals abroad for crimes including money laundering, terrorism and its financing, and cybercrime.

“If this law is adopted, dissent will be further criminalised, including in the case of those who are in exile and who face great difficulties, such as being completely disconnected from their families or not being able to return to their country because their nationality has been revoked,” the spokesman explained.

Martha Lira, first from left, takes part in a march in San José, Costa Rica, demanding justice for the murder of her son. Photo:Local Wave Share

“Many have to rebuild their lives in exile amid psychological stress and all kinds of problems, and we fear that this law will make their situation worse,” he added.

The UN is aware that Nicaraguans continue to flee the country, as evidenced by the 8,900 asylum applications submitted by Nicaraguans in Costa Rica in the first six months of this year.

The Human Rights Office called on the authorities to release all those arbitrarily detained, guarantee fair trials and due process for those accused, and a safe and voluntary return for those in exile.