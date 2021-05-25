Diego Molano, Minister of Defense of Colombia, this Monday in the Senate during the motion of no confidence. Leonardo Vargas / Congress of th / EFE

The management of the social outbreak that cornered the government of Iván Duque has produced a wave of external and internal criticism of the police repression. That gale is far from abating. The security policy to quell the protests that have swept through Colombia for almost a month has staggered another member of the Cabinet, Defense Minister Diego Molano. The Senate began this Monday to debate a motion of censure against the politician at a time when both the opposition and the protesters demand his departure, while the Executive has launched a diplomatic offensive to try to counter international criticism.

Molano has given a “war treatment” to social mobilization, in the words of Iván Cepeda, one of the senators he quoted from the debate. The opponent accused him of being “one of the highest political leaders in the systematic chain of crimes against humanity” perpetrated by agents of the public force. “They have turned young people into the internal enemy of the country,” said Cepeda. In his speech, he recalled documented episodes, such as the attack by armed civilians against indigenous protesters, without the police intervening, or the aggression of dozens of uniformed human rights defenders, both in the city of Cali, the epicenter of violence. It also released hundreds of videos, audios and images of abuse in 35 cities in Colombia. Some of these videos have flooded social networks and fueled public outrage at the police brutality.

More information

“You become jointly responsible for an ethical bankruptcy of the Colombian State,” Senator Gustavo Petro, who lost the 2018 second presidential round against Duque, snapped at Molano. “The constitution of Colombia prohibits them from shooting peaceful protesters,” he claimed. The opposition forces anticipated their support for the motion of censure, while the Democratic Center, the government party founded by former President Álvaro Uribe, defended the soldiers, who have also been the target of attacks. From various shores they condemned all types of violence. The Senate must now wait a few days before deciding whether the minister should leave office, although it seems unlikely that they will add enough votes to remove him. This Tuesday a second debate on a motion of censure awaits him in the House of Representatives.

“A democracy that yields to the violent weakens,” said Molano, arguing, despite the accusations, that the uniformed men have respected the law. “They have been treated like monsters here and they are heroes,” he said of the riot police. The minister took office four months ago, amid a climate of deteriorating security that includes the incessant assassination of social leaders, environmentalists and former FARC combatants who signed the peace agreement, as well as a string of massacres and repeated episodes. of police brutality that had already aroused citizen outrage before the social outbreak of the last month. The abuses have revived the postponed debate on a thorough reform of the security forces with force.

Molano is Duque’s third defense minister since he assumed power in August 2018, and his short tenure has been surrounded by controversy. He arrived as a replacement for Carlos Holmes Trujillo, who died in January from covid-19. Holmes Trujillo took office after the resignation at the end of 2019 of Guillermo Botero, who in turn faced an imminent motion of censure after having concealed the deaths of eight minors in a bombing against FARC dissidents. Molano himself had already faced a scandal in March after the denunciation of the death of several minors in another bombing against dissidents. He then referred to those victims of forced recruitment as “war machines.”

The government crisis has precipitated rapidly. The president’s bid for a tax reform ended up opening the box of thunder. The protests, riots and blockades that are now amalgamating around various causes are now 25 days old. Very weakened, Duque withdrew the tax reform and accepted the resignation of his finance minister, but that did not appease the spirits. The resignation of the chancellor followed, amid international criticism, forcing various adjustments and castling in the Cabinet. Along the way, Standard & Poor’s downgraded Colombia’s debt and the country lost the Copa América venue.

The Minister of Commerce, José Manuel Restrepo, assumed the Treasury portfolio, and the Vice President, Marta Lucía Ramírez, went on to lead the battered Colombian diplomacy. Over the weekend, the president also relieved his Minister of Culture. The cascade of resignations has reached the high commissioner for peace, Miguel Ceballos, who will accompany the dialogues with the promoters of the strike despite leaving his post amid friction with Uribism. The departure of the Minister of Defense has become another claim of the strike committee, which groups together the labor and student organizations that call the demonstrations. In the incipient negotiation, the committee has put on the table the end of the repression as the most urgent issue in order to move forward. They demand guarantees and that the president condemn the abuses forcefully. Although the figures differ, there are at least fifty deaths, and Human Rights Watch indicates to the public forces at least 14 homicides.

The debate coincides with the vice president’s visit to the United States, which seeks to counteract the bad international image. The newly appointed Chancellor met with the Secretary General of the Organization of American States, Luis Almagro, and “for the moment” rejected a visit by the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) to verify the situation, another claim of the protesters. “We have to wait for the control bodies to finish doing their homework,” he argued, while the White House called for the Duque Administration to investigate the abuses.

Subscribe here to the newsletter of EL PAÍS América and receive all the informative keys of the current situation of the region