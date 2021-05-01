The main Russian opposition leader, Alexei Navalni, currently in prison with a sentence of two years and five months for a cause that he considers “rigged” and the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) “politically motivated”, will not be able or even benefit from a full-fledged defense. His lawyers are under pressure and one of them, Ivan Pavlov, has even been charged with revealing details of a summary declared “secret”.

Pavlov was arrested on Friday in Moscow while his office and home in St. Petersburg were being searched by secret service agents. He was later taken to the Basmanni Court in the Russian capital, where, until the trial, a regime that prevents him from accessing the Internet and using mobile communications has been imposed on him.

He is thus completely annulled as a defense lawyer, since he will not be able to relate to witnesses in his own case or the one he was leading until now, which threatens the Fund to Fight Corruption (FBK) with being recognized as an “extremist” organization and equated with the Islamic State or Al Qaida.

In fact, without even waiting for the judicial ruling, Rosfinmonitoring, the Russian body that monitors the financing of terrorism and money laundering, has already blacklisted all Navalni offices throughout Russia, to those he describes as “extremist” and “terrorist” organizations. A Rosfinmonitoring statement reported on Friday that they have updated their list of organizations and individuals involved in “extremist and terrorist activities,” including the FBK and regional centers of support for the opposition leader.

Agents from the investigative unit of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB or former KGB) broke into the Moscow hotel room where Pavlov was staying on Friday morning, who was immediately arrested. They searched everything he had there as well as the apartment and offices of his law firm “Komanda 29” (Team 29) in St. Petersburg. A criminal case was brought against him by virtue of the article of the code referring to the “prohibition of disclosure of data from the preliminary investigation.”

According to Pavlov, this accusation is related to the case against Ivan Safrónov, a former journalist and adviser to the director of the Russian space agency, Roskosmos, whom he also defends and who is accused of “high treason” for allegedly transferring sensitive information to the services secrets of the Czech Republic. From the beginning, Safronov has denied having handled secret information, let alone passed it on to anyone. He believes that he is being targeted for “revenge” by the FSB for his past publications.

It so happens that the report on Pavlov sent to the Investigative Committee for action against him, according to “Komanda 29”, was signed directly by the director of the FSB, Alexander Bortnikov. The Russian lawyer, in addition to defending Navalni, the FBK and Safrónov, has led other cases of alleged espionage and “high treason” opened against opponents.

Several Russian jurists have published an open letter denouncing the measures taken against Pavlov, which they describe as “procedural arbitrariness”. For his part, Leonid Nikitinski, a member of the Human Rights Council of the Russian Presidency, believes that what is happening with Pavlov is due to “his well-known position that the judicial system should be open.” Speaking to the Echo of Moscow station, Nikitinski said that “this greatly annoys the intelligence services, which try to keep the legal cases they promote as secret as possible.”

And the fact is that the summary opened against the FBK and the Navalni organizations, like the one that affects Safrónov, has been declared “secret.” Pavlov said last Monday that he was trying to find out “what concrete facts are the ones that motivate them to be classified as extremists.” He said before the microphones of Echo of Moscow that “we are very interested in knowing how they relate the fight against corruption with threats to the security of the State.”

The lawyer also explained that classifying the case as secret “will cause the process to be held behind closed doors”, without the media being able to go to cover it. “The FBK has not violated any laws and there is no reason to recognize it as an extremist. If there are documents that testify to it, show them, ”requested Pavlov. In his words, “the Prosecutor’s Office affirms that the FBK intends not only to modify the foundations of the constitutional order, but also the Government and this is presented as the main argument to classify them as extremists. But I would like to remind prosecutors that the transfer of powers is a constitutional precept, including the principle of separation of powers which is based on the fact that the authorities must be replaced periodically.