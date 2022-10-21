Last week we wondered about the applicability of the Pólya urn to certain real-life situations, and the first thing to say about it is that, in this case, it is not uncommon to fall into the opposite (or complementary) error of the so-called “gambler’s fallacy”, which we have already dealt with on occasion.

The gambler’s fallacy, gambler’s fallacy or Monte Carlo fallacy consists in considering probabilities that are independent to be dependent on each other; For example, thinking that if five reds have come out in a row at the roulette wheel, it is more likely that the next spin will come out black “because it is already your turn”. Or that if a couple has had three daughters in a row, it is more likely that the next offspring will be a boy.

The gambler’s fallacy has to do with a cognitive bias associated with the “heuristic of representativeness”, a name proposed in the seventies of the last century by psychologists Daniel Kahneman and Ammos Tversky for certain types of intuitive inferences based on similarities, stereotypes or standard models of various kinds. That many blacks come out in a row in roulette does not correspond to the preconceived idea (and in the long term true) that the same number of reds should come out as blacks, so the cognitive bias leads us to expect that the balance will be restored , even though it is clear that a roulette spin, like the throw of a die or a coin, is an independent event that has nothing to do with what has happened before. As they say, dice have no memory.

But, as we saw in previous weeks, in the case of the Pólya urn the result of a draw is conditioned by the previous draws, and a short series of white ball draws in a row can markedly unbalance the situation in favor of white. , according to the sequence of increasing probabilities 1/2, 2/3, 3/4, 4/5… However, we could commit a similar error, although with the opposite sign, to the gambler’s fallacy if we thought that a short chain of dependent probabilities can, by itself, be decisive in the evolution of a complex situation. In sitcoms it is common to see the unfortunate protagonist sunk in misery due to a chain of adverse coincidences; but real-life situations depend on many variables, so the “urn effect” alone is usually not decisive. (I invite my astute readers and readers to propose examples in which it is).

the global urn

Nature itself could be considered, at least metaphorically, as a multidimensional Pólya urn (ie with many kinds of interrelated balls). An urn from which we constantly draw white balls (water, animal and plant species, resources) and put black balls (pollution, waste, germs), with probable catastrophic results in the medium and short term.

Fortunately, there are many initiatives underway to reverse the process. Like the following:

Trying to recover an endangered species, two groups of the same number of individuals are cared for in separate reserves. In one of them, the population increases by 20% each year; in the other, 10%. How long will it take for the first group to double the second group in number of individuals?

You can follow MATTER in Facebook, Twitter and Instagramor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.