The group The Representative of List writes on Twitter “Salvini you are a vulgar hit abuser”

The leader of the League, Matteo Salviniat the end of one of his meetings he put the piece of music ‘Bye Bye’ sung by the group The List Representative and came in seventh place in Sanremo 2022.

Lite Salvini-List Representative



Veronica Lucchesi And Dario Mangiaracinawho together form the group The Representative of List, did not absolutely appreciate the use of their song ‘Bye Bye‘at the rally of the leader of the Carroccio. The two angry singers write a post on Twitter addressed to Matteo Salvini: “We hear that the DJ played our song at Salvini’s rally ‘Bye Bye’. Our curse is about to come crashing down on you, boorish hit abuser “.

In a short time comes the answer of Salvini on Twitter: “Dear Representative, I honestly didn’t notice it as I was in the midst of so many beautiful people. Hoping that the curse will have no effect, I confess (mea culpa) that yours ‘Bye Bye’ I like it a lot “.

In a very short time, the post of the two singers received a lot of acclaim and likes, as well as ironic comments, becoming the new trend of the moment.

