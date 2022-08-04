Rome – Botta and response via social media between the group The List Representative and the leader of the League Matteo Salvini.

“We get word that at the meeting of S4lvini the DJ has put #ciaociao. Our curse is about to fall on you, vulgar hit abuser” say without mincing words on Twitter the two singers, Veronica Lucchesi from Viareggio and Dario from Palermo Mangiaracina, inviting the Northern League not to use their catchphrase. Salvini’s reply was immediate, again via social media: “Dear Representative, honestly I didn’t notice – chirps the leader of the League – since I was in the midst of so many beautiful people. Hoping that the curse will have no effect, I confess (mea culpa ) that I like your #hello a lot “.

The song Ciao Ciao arrived seventh at the last Sanremo Festival, but it was one of the most aired songs on the radio, of the best-selling and most used singles on TikTok and has had millions of audio and video streams. Lots of likes and retweets from both sides. There were also many comments of support or protest.