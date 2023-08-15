On August 15, a representative of the Nafta 24 gas station in Makhachkala told Izvestia how the explosion occurred.

He noted that there is a car service opposite the gas station. According to him, it was there that the hangars with saltpeter caught fire.

“The manager called us and said that the building opposite was on fire. And, you see, there was saltpeter. There was an explosion, and everything went to our gas station with a blast wave, and our gas station began to burn, ”Huseyn, a representative of the gas station, said.

He clarified that the gas station employees tried to prevent the fire, but nothing helped, because the explosion was very powerful. Emergency services are still on the scene at this time. Outsiders are not allowed there, and it is not known if any of the employees of the gas station were injured.

On the eve it was reported that in Makhachkala there was a fire at a gas station, its area was 500 square meters. m.

According to Izvestia’s source, the alleged cause of the explosion was a car on fire, which was in a car service next to a gas station.

Footage of the moment of the explosion at the gas station appeared on the Web. They show that as a result of the explosion, the windows of cars that were nearby were broken.

To date, open burning at gas stations has been eliminated.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation indicated that more than 60 people were injured in the incident, of which 12 died.

According to the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Dagestan, 13 children were injured as a result of an explosion at a gas station.

Acting chief physician of the Republican Clinical Hospital of Makhachkala, Gaziyavdibir Musaev, told Izvestia that at the moment 25 victims of the explosion at the gas station have been delivered to the medical facility, but they still continue to arrive.

Izvestia correspondent Israfil Israfilov noted that residents of Makhachkala donate blood for victims of the explosion at a gas station. Also, people bring medicines, water and food to the building of the Republican Clinical Hospital, where the victims are being transferred.

First Deputy Minister of Health of Russia Viktor Fisenko flew to the region to organize assistance to the victims.