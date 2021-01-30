The head of the EU Delegation to Ukraine Matti Maasikas made on his page in Twitter repost article from the website of the American think tank Atlantic Council, in which the country is called a “marginalized border zone” due to the inability of the Kiev authorities to ensure the purchase of vaccines against coronavirus.

So Maasikas commented on the conflict between the country’s Ministry of Health and the state-owned enterprise “Medical Procurement of Ukraine” over the supply of vaccines.

The article, which drew the attention of the EU representative, says that “in the global struggle for vaccines against COVID, Ukraine has become a marginalized border zone,” and the failure of the authorities to make progress on vaccinations in recent months “is of growing concern.” The article notes that the problems with vaccination in the country have worsened due to the escalation of tension between the Ministry of Health and the “Medical Procurement of Ukraine”.

“The transfer of all centralized purchases to the Agency (” Medical Procurement of Ukraine “. – Ed.) Is also a condition for macro-financial assistance from the EU (Ukraine. – Ed.)”, – wrote Maasikas on Twitter, citing a quote from the article.

Earlier, the country’s Minister of Health Maxim Stepanov said that the coronavirus vaccine for Ukraine will be purchased by the international organization Crown Agents. In previous statements, the head of the Ministry of Health indicated that the vaccine against COVID-19 will be purchased through a new operator, since Arsen Zhumadilov, the general director of the state-owned enterprise Medical Procurement of Ukraine, spoils the country’s image in the international arena and complicates negotiations with suppliers. In turn, Zhumadilov said that Ukraine could already have two contracts for the vaccine against COVID-19 and cheaper by at least one dollar per dose.

On January 29, Stepanov said that Ukraine is ready to buy excess volumes of coronavirus vaccines from the EU countries. He also noted that Ukraine is actively negotiating with the main manufacturers of vaccines against coronavirus. In particular, potential contracts are already being negotiated with several of them.

Earlier on the same day, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine in the second reading approved a bill on accelerated registration of vaccines against coronavirus infection in Ukraine. The only exception is Russian-made drugs.

At the end of December 2020, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy refused the Russian Sputnik V vaccine, admitting that it was difficult for him to explain to his compatriots why the country did not want to purchase the drug from the Russian Federation.

In turn, politicians and public figures have repeatedly called on Kiev to purchase the Russian coronavirus vaccine, as it has shown high efficiency and safety.