A participant in the Sahara Marathon drinks water next to a Polisario Front post, on February 28 near Tindouf (Algeria). BORJA SUAREZ (REUTERS)

The representative of the Polisario Front in Spain, Abdulá Arabi, has expressed his confidence that the leader of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, translates “into facts” the rejection expressed of the decision of the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, to support the plan of Moroccan autonomy for Western Sahara and reverse this turn in Spanish foreign policy if he becomes president after the elections on July 23.

In an interview with Europa Press, Arabi criticized Sánchez’s “unilateral” decision to lean “for the option proposed by Morocco”, an autonomy for the Sahara that the President of the Government described as “the most solid, credible and realistic basis”. to solve the historic conflict in the letter that he sent in March 2022 to the Moroccan monarch, Mohamed VI.

The representative of the Polisario in Spain indicated that they have “dialogue” with all the political parties, including the PP, whose congress they attended in 2022 in Seville, when Feijóo was elected as leader. In the meetings held with the popular, his public statements and the parliamentary initiatives that they have supported both in Congress and in the Senate “have expressed their disagreement with this turn of the President of the Government,” he recalled.

“Words” and “deeds”

Those “words”, according to Arabi, should be translated into “deeds”, that is, a reversal of the decision made by Sánchez, and which meant the suspension of the relationship with the PSOE since then, as with the Government. “Our condition is that this decision be reversed and that the path of International Law be returned to, until now that has not happened and we continue the same,” he stressed. Although he recognized that they continue “trying to maintain a certain dialogue in the hope that the PSOE will return to the resolutions of its last congress, which speaks of the defense of the right of the Saharawi people to self-determination and the defense of the United Nations framework as the best solution for Western Sahara”.

Arabi did not want to show interest in the victory of any party at the polls. “Beyond assessing who we like or who we do not like to govern, what we are always going to request is that the Government on duty knows that Spain is the administering power of the territory of Western Sahara and as such has a responsibility and obligations that he has to comply,” he insisted.