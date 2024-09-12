In a case that has shocked Switzerland, Model and former Miss Switzerland finalist Kristina Joksimovic was brutally murdered by her husbandThomas, last February.

Kristina, from 38 years old and mother of two daughtershad Serbian roots and was born in Binningen.

After a distinguished career as a model, which included her participation as a finalist in Miss Switzerland 2008, she decided to change her professional direction and founded a consulting and coaching agency, dedicated to supporting models and businesswomen, according to ‘People’ magazine.

The tragic incident took place after an argument between the couple. Thomas, 41, not only took Kristina’s life, but also went to great lengths to cover up his crime.

His macabre plan included dismembering his wife’s body with a chainsaw and pruning shears in the basement of their home. He also attempted to dispose of the remains using a blender and chemicals to dissolve them.

The confession and the evidence that gave him away



The ‘Daily Mail’ revealed that, after his arrest, Thomas confessed to killing Kristina, claiming he acted in self-defense during an alleged knife attack. However, forensic reports quickly disproved this version, as evidence showed that Kristina was strangled, ruling out any legitimate defense.

On September 11, the Federal Court of Lausanne rejected Thomas’ request for release, who continues to face serious charges of femicide. During the trial, medical reports also revealed chilling details about Thomas’ personality.

A psychiatric analysis described him as an individual with “a high level of criminal energy, lacking empathy and with extreme coldness after committing the murder”The diagnosis also identified “sadistic-sociopathic traits” and suggested he might suffer from mental illness.

What do the forensic medical reports say?



According to forensic reports, there was no evidence to support Thomas’s version of self-defense. Instead, experts concluded that the act was premeditated and the actions following the crime showed a calculated attempt to cover up what happened.

Authorities have said the meticulous and cruel nature of the crime is a reflection of the danger posed by the killer.

Queen Avendano

The Universal (Mexico) / GDA

*This content was rewritten with the assistance of artificial intelligence, based on information from El Universal, and was reviewed by a journalist and an editor.