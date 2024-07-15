Several progressive media outlets on Saturday night provided disgraceful coverage of the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump in Pennsylvania.

Not all left-leaning media outlets did this. ABC News, CBS News, NBC News and others have correctly reported, along with centrist, independent and right-wing sources, that Trump was shot and Secret Service agents quickly removed him from the stage at a campaign rally.

However, CNN and others decided to go in a different direction.

CNN initially wrote: “Secret Service removes Trump from stage after he falls at rally.”

O Indy Star and other vehicles of the USA Today claimed: “Trump removed from stage by Secret Service after loud noises startle former president.”

O Washington Post wrote: “Trump pulled out after rally riots.”

The website Political was even worse writing: “Photo of bloodied Trump punching the air immediately highlighted by his allies.”

A Newsweek wrote an unbelievable headline, which has since been deleted, stating: “MAGA responds with outrage after Donald Trump is injured at Pennsylvania rally.”

Yes, that’s the story: Conservatives react to assassination attempt on former president.

Not to be outdone, Colorado Democratic state Rep. Steven Woodrow decided now was the right time to tweet: “The last thing America needed was sympathy for the devil, but here we are.”

It turns out that spending eight years calling a man Hitler and the devil has some disgusting consequences.

And, as usual, the mainstream media is complicit.

Tony Kinnett is an investigative columnist for The Daily Signal and a radio host at WIBC in Indianapolis.

Copyright 2024 The Daily Signal. Published with permission. Original in English: Liberal Media’s DESPICABLE Coverage of Trump’s Attempted Assassination