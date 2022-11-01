Fisciano, new details have emerged about what the father of the 2-year-old girl who fell from the window did, just a few days before the drama

At the moment the police are working to understand the reasons that prompted the father to throw his 2 year old girl, from the window of the house on the third floor. He on the other hand says that it all happened by a fatality, but from the investigations his version is not confirmed.

In yesterday’s episode, Monday 31 October, of the program Live Lifethe correspondent who is now in Fisciano, has made important new ones discoveries.

From what the woman said, only three days before the events took place, the father gave in escandescence right under the palace. She started yelling at someone, saying she was going to take it away his little girl.

Those present immediately understood that the man’s conditions were very serious and asked for the intervention of rescue and police forces. He told the health workers: “I’m not well, I have panic attacks!” For this he was also done visit.

However, no one could have ever imagined that it would all turn into something so serious. The doctors in discharging him on that occasion diagnosed him with one state of severe stress.

2 year old girl out the window: the facts

The facts took place around 10 on Sunday 30 October. Precisely in a building located in Corso San Vincenzo Ferreri, a Fiscianoin the province of Salerno.

From what emerged the father was alone with his daughter and was with her changing. When suddenly she decided to throw her out the window. From what they always told in the program La Vita In Diretta, he too was afterwards trying to take his own life.

Luckily though, a neighbor and her husband managed to stop it in time. The man through his lawyers means that everything has happened accidentallybut given where the child fell, the investigators do not believe her version.

Despite the severity of the episode, everyone can breathe a sigh of relief, as the little girl has only reported a few excoriation and a fracture. She seems to be fine, she has always been awake and alert.