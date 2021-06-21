BRASÍLIA (Reuters) – The rapporteur of the MP for Eletrobras in the Chamber, Elmar Nascimento (DEM-BA), said on Monday that he maintained in his opinion 95% of the text already approved by the Senate and added that the report has the support of the most of the House’s bench leaders.

According to him, the “backbone” of the text sent by the Senate remains, but, for example, an amendment that provided for compensation to the concessionaire in Piauí at the request of the government will be withdrawn.

Elmar calculates that the MP’s vote, scheduled for this afternoon, will be concluded this Monday. The MP must have its processing completed in both Houses by Tuesday or it will expire.

(Reporting by Maria Carolina Marcello)

