The electricity powering the computer with which these lines are written is probably nuclear. A quick glance at the site of RTE, the operator of the French electricity transmission network, makes it possible to verify this in real time. At noon on Wednesday, 62% of the electricity consumed in France was thanks to the atom. Hydraulics and its dams come second, with 17%. As for wind and solar, they do not even reach 10% between them. However, these two renewable energies should produce a large part of French electricity by 2050. This is at least technically possible, according to a report from RTE and the International Energy Agency (IEA) presented on Wednesday. Commissioned at the end of 2019 by the Ministry of Ecological Transition, this work was eagerly awaited. Because the debate on the future of the French electricity mix is ​​raging. Today, nuclear represents around 70%. But power plants are getting old. Some reactors are permanently shut down, as at Fessenheim in 2020, after forty-three years of service.

The challenge of a new balance

According to the conclusions of RTE and the IEA, an electricity system with a large share of renewable energies by 2050 is feasible, but under multiple technical and industrial conditions. And the more the proportion will be important, even complete, “The greater these industrialization challenges will be”, warns Xavier Piechaczyk, president of RTE. The main difficulty concerns the management of variability, especially at the scale of an entire country. Unlike nuclear, solar and wind are intermittent energies. Clearly, without sun and wind, no electricity. But, just like nuclear, they are also “carbon-free” energies: they do not release CO2 into the atmosphere during production. We will therefore have to find a new balance between all these sources of electricity. Free to the next governments to take their political responsibilities.

“The IEA is rather conservative on energy issues. This report therefore goes in the right direction. It is a little more upset with the French position, for whom the only solution for a low-carbon electricity mix is ​​nuclear power ”, analysis Nicolas Nace, energy transition campaign manager at Greenpeace France. Emmanuel Macron assumed it during a speech at Le Creusot, in December 2020: “Our energy and ecological future depends on nuclear power. “

The need for democratic debate

The subject is the subject of intense discussion among specialists. Each report – others must follow this year – allows to bring new cartridges to the arguments. This would even constitute “A Copernican moment for the world of energy”, according to the Minister for the Ecological Transition, Barbara Pompili.

“What electric mix do we want? For what costs, what industrial and ecological feasibility? What we are asking of the government is a real democratic debate on these questions ”, relaunched Nicolas Nace. For Greenpeace, nuclear power is far from being the royal road. Beyond the dangers associated with the extension of aging power plants and the storage of radioactive waste, the NGO has been pointing out the economic cost of this technology for several years. The Flamanville EPR fiasco, the subject of multiple delays and additional costs, is regularly cited, while the government has postponed to the next five-year term the decision to build or not new EPRs.

But the energy transition to green energies is not a long quiet river. France is lagging behind its objectives, according to the 2020 barometer of the Renewable Energy Observatory. In the development of offshore wind power in particular, the country is lagging behind. In the south, photovoltaic farm projects are carried out to the detriment of all good ecological sense, sometimes leading to the deforestation of hundreds of hectares of forest. Especially when they are in the hands of private actors, for whom the deployment of renewable energies is a source of profit like any other.