The Director-General of the World Health Organization announced that the investigation into the origin of the Covid-19 epidemic will release its report in the week beginning on March 15.

Last January, the organization sent a team of experts to the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the disease first appeared at the end of 2019.

“The team is working on the final report and a summary (…) that will be issued simultaneously during the week of March 15,” said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, in statements to the delegates of member states Thursday.

“I know that many member states are very eager to see the report,” he added. “Of course, me too.”

The Director-General of the United Nations organization promised that member states would be the first to see it “before its publication”, and that the results would be reviewed before them.

The WHO had initially announced that the expert team would quickly issue a preliminary report before its final report, but the initial report was abandoned last February.

During a press conference at the conclusion of their mission in Wuhan, the experts reviewed their various hypotheses about the transmission of the emerging corona virus that causes Covid-19 disease from animals to humans.

And it seemed that they had ruled out the hypothesis that the virus had leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, as the administration of former US President Donald Trump had suggested.

However, the Director-General of the Health Organization confirmed, after a while, that “all the assumptions are still on the table.”