One of the pillars of the crusade that the Buenos Aires head of government undertook, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, to avoid the suspension of face-to-face classes is the report on public transport.

That document, to which he had access Clarion, indicates that “in the Federal Capital, public transport has the same occupancy levels as the week prior to the start of classes and 20% more groups “.

The data became a central argument for the efforts initiated by the PRO leader against the closure of schools ordered by President Alberto Fernández, within the framework of a package of new restrictions to try to cushion the impact of the second wave of coronavirus.

The report was prepared by the City’s Ministry of Transportation and Public Works based on the SUBE card data and is part of the folder with which Rodríguez Larreta argues the position that he personally expressed to President Fernández this Friday.

For the Head of State, the greatest risk associated with being present in schools is the transport of teachers, students and the rest of the people involved with the educational activity.

“It is not only that students move, teachers, non-teachers, fathers and mothers also move, a very important number of people who represent a third of the current circulation,” Fernández reviewed this Friday, ratifying his decision despite the claim that Rodríguez Larreta raised him and also reached the Supreme Court of Justice.

Meeting in Olivos of President Alberto Fernández and the head of the Buenos Aires government Horacio Rodríguez Larreta

In response, the Buenos Aires government maintains that “currently practically the same amount of trips is registered as the week before the return to face-to-face education.”

“In addition, from the data collected from back to school until now, it is obtained that the percentage of student tickets over the total tickets sold in CABA indicates a 75% reduction in the volume of trips made by schoolchildren“, indicates the study.

From this survey, Rodríguez Larreta assures that “3 out of 4 families that used public transport modified their form of travel to avoid it and now they move on foot, by car or by bike “.

Report on public transport of the City of Buenos Aires.

“With the pandemic, there was a change in the way people moved, and today 1 in 4 trips are by public transport. That is 3 out of 4 students or teachers who go to school do so on foot, by bike or in their own car “Rodríguez Larreta said this Friday during the press conference he led after meeting with the President.

And he added that this situation is also explained because “in elementary school and in the garden, the criteria for assigning vacancies is by proximity, that is, the boys go to school near their home.”

The report also includes data on the evolution of unique users, with their weekly average and the percentage variation between weeks.

Report on public transport of the City of Buenos Aires.

“Taking the weekly average unique users, it is observed that the week of the beginning of classes, we had 903,000 unique users per day, decreasing since the beginning of April 2021, reaching 848,000 daily in the week of 04/12”, he says.

And he adds: “Regarding the passengers transported in groups of national jurisdiction, which are the lines that circulate through the City of Buenos Aires, it is observed that since the beginning of classes on 02/17, although it has been increasing, it can be noted that from on Friday 04/08, the number of passengers decreased “.

Rodríguez Larreta clarifies that another important element is the one referred to the expansion of bus services.

“From February 17, 2021, the day of the start of face-to-face classes, until today, the street fleet of the groups of National Jurisdiction, which circulates through the territory of the City of Buenos Aires, has increased starting from a base of 5,761 groups on the street on February 17, stabilizing in recent days at 6,800 groups, which means an average of 20% increase in the fleet, “the document details.