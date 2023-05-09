How did Saman Abbas die? According to the analyzes of the experts in charge, carried out on the remains of the young woman, she was strangled or choked

The report of the experts appointed by the Court of Assizes of Reggio Emilia has arrived. The analyzes carried out on the remains found near the abandoned farmhouse in Novellara, have established that Saman Abbas was strangled or strangled.

Cristina Cattaneo and Biagio Eugenio Leone, these are the names of the two experts, have filed the report before the next hearing, which will be held on Friday 12 May.

The 18-year-old Pakistani died of strangulation and, according to investigators, was buried in the hole near the abandoned farmhouse, not far from the family home, in the same night of the crime. Between April 30 and May 1, 2021. For over a year and a half, despite the area being searched from top to bottom, no traces of Saman Abbas were found.

It was uncle Danish, during one of the last interrogations, who indicated the find point to the police. Considered from the outset the mandate of the crime, the man claimed to be innocent. He said that he was woken up at night by the two cousins, after his niece had already died and that he witnessed the burial. Not only that, according to Danish it would have been the mother Nazia who got rid of the young woman. The woman is currently on the run.

A version that however does not convince and that hasn’t found confirmation yet. There are 5 family members accused of the crime of the 18-year-old Pakistani woman. The two parents Nazia and Shabbar, the uncle Danish and the two cousins.

Saman Abbas’ little brother is the key witness in the trial

Saman’s little brother testified against the family, pointing the finger at his uncle Danish. It was he who said that the man had convinced his parents to to punish Saman, for the dishonor he had inflicted on the family. He did not want accept the arranged marriage and started a relationship with a guy she met online. The minor is now in a secure community and is the key witness of the trial.

The two cousins ​​and the uncle are being held in Italy, the mother is on the run and no one knows where she is, while the father is in prison in Pakistan, where he fled with his wife immediately after the crime. Italy has requested theextraditionbut his country’s decision has not yet arrived.

The finger of the accusation is pointed above all at the mother Nazia, because she would have been the one to lure her daughter home. Her messages would prove that the woman had promised Saman that she would convince her father to release her and return her documents. But instead she was alone a trap.