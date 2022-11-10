The Bishopric presented the imafronte restoration project in December 2021 and still does not have the approval of the Community or the municipal license
Almost a year has passed since the bishop of the Diocese of Cartagena, José Manuel Lorca Planes, together with the director of the technical team, Juan de Dios de la Hoz, presented the project for the rehabilitation of the imafronte of the Cathedral of Murcia, some works which aim to protect and restore all the elements that make up the façade
