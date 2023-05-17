The news about a man who survived under the rubble three months after the earthquake in Turkey turned out to be a fake. On Wednesday, May 17, according to the Lebanese edition An Nahar.

A day earlier, the Akhbar.fouri portal wrote that a severely emaciated but alive man was allegedly pulled out by rescuers from the rubble almost three months after the earthquake and handed over to doctors for observation. The portal published a photo with a bedridden man with ulcers all over his body. It was she who spread on social networks.

“However, the transmitted image has nothing to do with the devastating earthquake in Turkey on February 6,” the publication says.

The authors note that after the picture was widely distributed, users found out that the man in the photo is called Ahmed Al-Susi, he lives in the Syrian province of Idlib and suffers from severe psoriasis.

Journalists contacted Ahmed’s cousin, who confirmed the information and said that he took this photo about seven years ago. He also explained that the ulcers on his brother’s body were the result of an illness, and not “a three-month stay under the rubble.”

According to the interlocutor of the publication, Ahmed needs to be given a dose of medicine for psoriasis every 45 days. This was made possible thanks to one Turk. And although his health has improved markedly, the years of illness have left their mark: Ahmed cannot move his fingers and can hardly walk on his right leg.

Devastating earthquakes of magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 occurred in early February in the province of Kahramanmarash in southeastern Turkey near the Syrian border. As of March, the death toll from the earthquake in Syria exceeded 5.8 thousand people. In total, more than 400,000 people in Syria suffered as a result of the earthquakes.

It is known that 1.5 thousand people were rescued from the rubble, including after a long time. So, in February, rescuers found a girl alive and removed from the rubble 248 hours after the earthquake. And 25 days later, a living dog was pulled out from under the rubble.