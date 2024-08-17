Von den kleinen und großen Plänen, die werdende und gewordene Eltern sich vornehmen, erzählt auch der ZDF-Reportagezweiteiler „37° Leben – Becoming Dad/Being Dad“, der die letzten Monate bis zur Geburt und das erste gemeinsame Jahr von zwei Paaren (Daniel und Amelie; Julian und Gitta) und ihren Kindern begleitet hat. Der Fokus soll hier stärker auf den beiden Vätern liegen, was sich vorwiegend darin zeigt, dass sie etwas häufiger zu Wort kommen als ihre Partnerinnen. Daniel ist knapp dreißig, verkauft Motorräder und ist mit Amelie verheiratet, die ihm in Sachen Planung weit voraus scheint. Ein Junge soll es sein, und wenn er da ist, geht es raus aufs Land ins Mehrgenerationenhaus zu ihrer Familie – „und bitte keine roten Haare“. Daniel wiederum fährt gern Motorrad – und zwar schnell. Das soll vorerst auch so bleiben. Julian und Gitta planen indes erst mal nur das Kinderzimmer samt „Gästebett“. Julian studiert und jobbt nebenher in 24-Stunden-Schichten als Alltagsassistent sowie im Kanalreinigungsunternehmen eines Verwandten. Er sagt: Dafür, dass die Gesellschaft so viel Wert auf einigermaßen gerechte Rollenverteilung lege, werde er immer noch viel gefragt, ob er überhaupt genug verdiene. Klar, das bereite ihm Sorgen.

Gitta and Julian actually wanted to travel together in this self-converted van – now it is being converted into a family holiday bus. ZDF

So back to the small and big plans: Julian and Gitta wanted to go to the birth center to give birth. But their daughter Mine was in a hurry and was born at home. You can see a “cell phone video” of the umbilical cord being cut. They hadn’t imagined it would be like that, says Julian. The Sprinter, which the trained industrial mechanic bought and converted into a camper van, will also have to wait for the planned trip around the world. With Daniel and Amelie, he put the brakes on and postponed the move to the country to be with her parents. Marlo will also be born by Caesarean section a few weeks before the due date.

Reports like these are impossible tasks, as the decisive things take place either in the stomach or in the head of the respective protagonists – and of course you would also like to ask the little ones about their experiences. Hardly any couple wants to experience scenes in front of the camera where things get really serious – and that doesn’t mean the birth. There’s probably nothing that livens up a full-blown family argument like a screaming child.

The 37° team (author Yves Schurzmann, camera Arne Wolter and Jörg Adams) restrict themselves to conversations – sometimes he, sometimes she, sometimes both – and everyday scenes, enriched with small video diary clips. This seems reserved, sometimes almost pale – but the effort of accompanying the first intimate months right up to the pediatrician’s office is worthy of all praise. Especially since – more with the fathers than with the mothers – a strong external change can be observed between the fathers-to-be and the fathers-to-be. Their hair is no longer as neat. Nights are wild, and when there are “unnecessary” and violent clashes, Julian describes it like this on the way to work the next day: “What a shitty morning!”

He says that it is the helplessness or rather the fear of it that worries him most. He also says: “We are ready” and adds, “as ready as one can be.” Of course, the absolutely ridiculous question has to be asked: “Is it as you imagined it?” Amelie answers: “Not really.” Daniel asks: “How did you imagine it?” She says: “More harmonious.” At the end, the three of them are seen in front of the construction site of the new house. They have worked a lot “on the relationship,” says Daniel. “We came to the conclusion” that it would be best to move to the country. His wife is beaming, the little one is quacking. Being a father probably means letting go.