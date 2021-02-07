The agricultural entities that make up the Liaison Table lit the alerts and they began to respond to Alberto Fernández and the idea in dance of a probable increase in withholdings to the field with which the President warned the sector in an interview published this Sunday.

For Carlos Vila Moret, vice president of the Rural Society, these statements “are worrying because they do not know the dynamics of price formation and they start from a prejudiced look in which the field and the producers are always the culprits “.

“It is not known to what extent it is ignorance or an ideological story that serves them for the internal “, criticized the agrarian leader, noticing that” the producers are not price makers neither in the meat, nor in the bread nor in any of the products of the ‘table of the Argentines’, and the incidence of the raw material in the final price is minimal “.

In his opinion, “this type of measure would have the opposite effect to what is desired” because a rise in withholdings would result in “a smaller area sown, which is equivalent to a lower supply and greater pressure on prices.” “The only way to guarantee supply in the domestic market at affordable prices is to shore up production. What you have to do is produce more. To the extent that agriculture and livestock are profitable businesses, more producers will turn to them, which will increase the supply and make prices reasonable, “added Vila Moret.

The President spoke of an increase in withholdings or the establishment of export quotas as methods possible to control price increases in food. In the same vein, Cecilia Todesca, Deputy Chief of Staff, had previously spoken.

The government projected inflation of 29% in its annual budget, but private market analysts already manage a projection of 50%.

“To believe that with measures such as an increase in withholdings or the implementation of export quotas an improvement will be achieved for the consumer is to ignore how prices are formed,” complained the vice president of the SRA. “The use of these tools already has a known result in the near past: drop in production and exports and, therefore, a loss of foreign markets and lower foreign exchange income, “he said.

Soy exports are taxed at 33% and a vote from Congress is required to increase them. Wheat and corn pay 12% and could go up to 15% by decree.

As an example, the agrarian leader recalled the results of a similar measure taken during Mauricio Macri’s mandate: “It is enough to see how the price of bread evolved when in 2018 the previous government put the withholdings of 4 pesos per dollar exported again: the price of bread, far from falling, followed the course of inflation“.

For his part, for Carlos Achetoni, president of the Argentine Agrarian Federation (FAA), an advance by the Government in this sense would lead to a certain disagreement with the countryside. “It is not understood how we should understand this situation. Knowing how the producer’s mood is, if they advance in that it is very likely that it will generate a conflict“He warned in a dialogue with CNN Radio.” On the one hand, it needs the entry of foreign currency, which by closing exports will not exist. But on the other, they associate it with the prices they have in the gondola when we are not price makers, “he complained.

The protests were also heard in the voice of Jorge Chemes, president of the Argentine Rural Confederations (CRA). “The lack of understanding capacity on the part of officials continues to amaze me when we try to convey that the primary sector, in addition to not being price makers, is the one that has the least participation in the chain of any product,” said the product to TN and complained because “who has the largest proportion is the State because what weighs the most is the tax package“.

“The President’s analysis is wrongChemes continued. I think the government should look at the tax cost of any food that one buys in the gondola, where 40 or 50% is an important factor. Obviously it seems that the Government does not want to understand it. “

For the leader of the CRA “this is ideological, with which, reality is put aside and it is a question of generating a negative image of the field towards society “.”The countryside is not a problem for the country; the field is the solution. Instead of wasting energy in these discussions, we should talk about how we achieve better strategies for greater production, “he concluded.

Tomorrow there will be a meeting of the Liaison Table. An overall harsh response is expected to Alberto Fernández’s statements.

DS