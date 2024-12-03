In modern football everything goes very fast. And Hansi Flick’s Barcelona are seeing this first-hand. Little by little the opponents are better deciphering how to overcome one of the Blaugrana team’s most powerful weapons: the offside line. Celta and Las Palmas demonstrated it before and, although the line worked much better, knocking out Mallorca up to eleven times, the Balearic Islands scored in a tackle from the second line. The Blaugrana team will do well to analyze these small warnings and try to continue surprising their opponents.