Aden (Agencies)

Yesterday, the United Nations announced that the ship “Nautica” sailed from Djibouti towards the coast of Hodeidah, western Yemen, to start transporting oil from the tanker “Safer”. The United Nations Humanitarian Coordinator for Yemen, David Gresley, said in a tweet on Twitter: “The replacement ship (Nautica) sailed from Djibouti, on its way to the Yemeni Red Sea coast to take one million barrels of oil from the decaying supertanker Safer.”

He explained that the start of oil transportation will start next week.

The Humanitarian Coordinator announced, in a briefing to the Security Council, last Monday, that the oil transfer process would take two weeks, and described the completion of the oil transfer between the two ships as “it will be a moment in which the world breathes a sigh of relief.”

In early June, the United Nations announced the arrival of the technical support ship “Nadifor” to the site of the “Safer” oil tank off the coast of Ras Issa in western Yemen, to assess the condition of the dilapidated ship and start the process of transporting oil from it.

The “Safer” tank is a giant and dilapidated oil tanker, which is liable to collapse or explode at any moment, and carries more than a million barrels of crude oil. Since the beginning of the war, the Houthi militia has been obstructing its maintenance, amid UN warnings of the dangers of that.

The authorities in Al-Hodeidah Governorate had received the equipment for training rescue and monitoring teams for the process of unloading the tanker “Safer” to confront any oil spill. And “Safer”, which was manufactured 47 years ago and uses a floating storage platform, and has not undergone any maintenance since 2015, which has led to erosion of its structure and deterioration of its condition, which makes it vulnerable to the risk of leakage or explosion that threatens the environment in Yemen and the region. The “Smit Salvage” company will pump oil from “Safer” to “Nautica”, which was purchased by the United Nations specifically for this operation, before towing the empty tanker, in an operation estimated to cost $148 million.

And in the event of a leak from the “Safer”, the cost of cleaning the water will amount to about $ 20 million, according to estimates by the United Nations, which also warns of catastrophic environmental, economic and humanitarian consequences that threaten the environment in Yemen and the region. 1.7 million people in Yemen depend on fishing, which could suffer a major setback as a result of any oil spill, which may also lead to the closure of several ports used to deliver foodstuffs.