The activity of rescue on public roads involves numerous dangerous daily actions for those involved in the operation and for the rest of the drivers. According to figures from National Road Safety ObservatoryIn Spain, since 2015, at least 60 technicians and operators have died attending the previous immobilization of a vehicle. And just last year, at least 91 people died after being hit on the road.

For this reason, and as the Minister of the Interior had already announced last year, Fernando Grande-MarlaskaBefore the end of the first quarter of 2021, the Royal Decree of Road Assistance would be approved, a rule that the Council of Ministers gave the green light yesterday and with which it is intended to save lives, reducing the high number of road accidents.

Many of these accidents occur either when the assistance services are attending an accident or when the drivers leave to place the warning triangles to signal a breakdown or incident on the road.

That is why since January 2016 the Ministry of the Interior was called to approve this regulation that regulates the conditions in which they carry out their functions lroadside assistance services and whose entry into force will improve the safety not only of thousands of crane operators but also of all road users.

Although this regulation is directed mainly to those who carry out the operations of roadside assistance, it also includes a change that will affect all drivers. The Royal Decree represents the definitive retirement of the emergency triangles and their replacement by the V-16 lights, as the devices Help Flash.

Until now, the legislation required the use of triangles to signal a stopped vehicle on the road; a fact that posed a serious risk to circulation and endangered not only the driver of the damaged or damaged vehicle, but also to other users. As of the entry into force of this regulation, the triangles will coexist with the V-16 lights.

Drivers who need to signal a stopped vehicle on the road can decide if they prefer to place the triangle or if they consider it better to just put the marker. Nevertheless, as of January 1, 2026 The use of emergency lights will now be mandatory and the triangles will cease to exist.

The warning triangles do not put the driver’s safety first, as they must get out of the vehicle and travel up to 100 meters to place it on the ground leaving it exposed to a possible winding; Furthermore, they are not efficient, nor for everyone, since using them requires traveling several meters to place it; They are not compatible with motorcycles, due to their large size, and cannot be used by people with reduced mobility.

The V-16 lights cover all these shortcomings and are a key piece in reducing the number of crashes on the road. On the one hand, can be placed from inside the passenger compartment, without even needing to remove the seat belt; they are activated automatically; Being small, they adapt to all types of vehicles, even motorcycles; and, in addition, they are suitable for people with reduced mobility.