The 5-0 victory against the United Arab Emirates was the last match for the Argentine National Team before the start of the Qatar 2022 World Cup against Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, November 22. This meeting served to return to give minutes to the players with a shirt as important as that of Argentina.
Within this, also many players who will not start, initially, during the tournament were able to add minutes and present their credentials to Lionel Scaloni. In defense, Juan Foyth (who has made the final list in recent days) and Lisandro Martínez added minutes from the start, and if Cristian Romero does not make his debut, he could take his place. In addition, Gonzalo Montiel and Germán Pezzella added minutes.
Guido Rodriguez, Enzo Fernandez and Alexis Mac Allister, who has great chances of starting his debut, participated in the midfield, and at a good level, despite not having generated so many dangerous chances. Papu Gómez, Exequiel Palacios and Nicolás Gonzalez did not participate in the match despite the fact that both play important roles within the team.
On the forward side, Julián Álvarez and Joaquín Correa added a significant number of minutes and also both were able to score a goal to reach the start of the World Cup with confidence. In addition, the presence of Paulo Dybala was missing, as he continues to improve physically and they did not decide to risk it in this match. Both are the first replacement options instead of Lautaro Martínez.
Argentina arrives as one of the great candidates to win the Qatar 2022 World Cup and this candidacy is backed by a team that works perfectly but also has players who adapt to what the match needs and this is something key in a World Cup.
Scaloni’s men open their World Cup path on November 22 against Saudi Arabia for the first day of Group C that also includes Poland and Mexico.
