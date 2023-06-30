Sebastián Córdova was one of the great figures of tigers in achieving the title of the Clausura 2023 tournament of the MX League. The midfielder went from less to more in the tournament and ended up being an essential element in Robert Dante Siboldi’s lineup. This summer he was called to consolidate with the Mexican National Team, however, an injury prevented the central midfielder from participating with El Tri in the Gold Cup 2023.
According to the most recent journalistic reports, the UANL team player suffers from groin pain, for which he will miss the start of the Apertura 2023 tournament. Although Córdova has been confident that he will return to the field of play soon, the truth is that this type of injury is serious and there is a great risk of relapse.
According to the most conservative forecasts, Sebastián Córdova could be out of action for at least four weeks, so he would miss the start of Apertura 2023 and also activity in the Leagues Cup. In this sense, the feline directive would be considering a substitute to cover the place of the creative during these days.
The portal we are tigers points out that the UANL cadre would seek to add Ignacio Rivero, from Blue Crossas reinforcement for the tournament that is about to start. The cats have had the Uruguayan on their radar since the beginning of the year, but they have not made a move.
Rivero, 31, has been relegated to a secondary role with the Máquina Celeste and will have more competition for the Apertura 2023, after the arrival of Kevin Castaño. His market value, according to Transfermarkt, is 3.5 million euros.
At this time the transaction seems to be very difficult to close due to market times. Ricardo Ferretti counts on Rivero for Apertura 2023 because he can play in various positions and also because of his experience.
To this we must add that the university club still has to release a place for a player not trained in Mexico to be able to sign, so it is only a baseless rumor.
