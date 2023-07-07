The scrutiny review that has marked a pause in the Guatemalan electoral process ended this Thursday without significant changes in the preliminary results that the Supreme Electoral Tribunal presented after the June 25 voting. The second count confirms a presidential runoff between the social democrat Bernardo Arévalo and Sandra Torres, the former first lady who seeks to attract votes among the country’s conservative groups.

The candidate of the National Unity of Hope party is placed in the ballot scheduled for next August 20 with the preference of 15.8% of voters. Arévalo, of the Seed Movement, rose from the last places in the polls and obtained 11.7% of the 5.5 million valid votes in the most uncertain and run-down election of the democratic era in Guatemala. Analysts believe that Semilla captured the vote of citizens fed up with corruption and those who identify the movement as a change of course against the authoritarian government of Alejandro Giammattei, who has forced more than 100 justice operators, rights defenders into exile humans and journalists.

The breath of hope for Semilla’s progress was interrupted on the night of Friday, June 30, when nine political parties went to the Constitutional Court to denounce vices and inconsistencies in the results of the voting and request an amparo that would put the adjudication on hold. of charges until discrepancies are resolved.

On Saturday afternoon, the constitutional chamber ordered all the electoral boards to repeat the scrutiny hearings and to compare the data that was recorded in the minutes of each polling station with the values ​​that were entered into the data transmission computer system.

A protester holds up a sign with the phrase “At the polls, not in the courts,” during a protest in Guatemala City on July 4. CRISTINA CHIQUIN (REUTERS)

The review of the results at the national level ended Thursday night without relevant fluctuations. In the presidential vote, the rectifications do not represent variations above 0.5% of the results that the Electoral Tribunal has disclosed. The next step is for the boards to send their reports to the courts to prove that they complied with what they were ordered, explains the general inspector of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE), Claudia Ardón. The officialization of the results and the call for the second round will depend on the decisions made by the TSE magistrates against the appeals for annulment or challenges presented by the political parties, the inspector details.

The order of the Court establishes that the results must be refined within 15 days after the ruling, so as to guarantee the development of the second electoral round, scheduled for August 20. Meanwhile, no party can campaign.

Seed, low risk

The result of the scrutiny satisfied Bernardo Arévalo, the deputy and candidate for the presidency of Semilla, although he warned of the imminent risk of resorting to “legal tricks” ―such as those used to remove three candidates from the race― to “try to get the Seed Movement out of the second round” and for the candidate of the government party, Manuel Conde, to rise, or for the election not to be defined and for there to be no replacement of the presidential mandate, Arévalo said on Thursday, during a visit to the fair center in the Guatemalan capital, where the data was reviewed.

The decision of the constitutional chamber, which ordered the new examination of the counts, has been questioned by former constitutional magistrates and former constituents, because the amparo resolution raised by the political parties corresponded to the Supreme Court of Justice and because the Court enables the recount of votes, a mechanism that is not regulated in the electoral law.

Precisely, the claim for the boards to open the polls and recount the votes marked the start of the review hearings. The government party prosecutor, Héctor Aldana, loudly demanded that the boxes be opened to comply with the order of the constitutional court.

The boards remained firm and did not give in to the claims of the Vamos party because opening the polls poses a very high risk for the process, since the electoral law establishes that any violation of the bags with the ballots constitutes a cause to request the annulment of the chose.

Various civil society organizations, such as the Movimiento Pro Justicia and local and foreign electoral observation missions, supported the work of the boards, which are made up of citizens who provide their services without any financial compensation.

The block of the nine parties that denounced inconsistencies was broken down as the matches progressed. Both the Cabal party, which nominated diplomat Edmond Mulet for the presidency, and Podemos, of Roberto Arzú, withdrew from the amparo, which continues its course before the Supreme Court of Justice.

Followers of Bernardo Arévalo celebrate the result of the first round of the elections, in Guatemala City, on June 26. LUIS ACOSTA (AFP)

a personal battle

Given the wear and tear caused by the action to try to bring down the elections and the fact that no major differences were found in the ballots, the battle around the elections seems to have been in charge of a single party: Cambio, the political commitment of ex-convict Manuel Baldizón, who served a sentence for money laundering in the United States and in Guatemala, faces two criminal proceedings, one for alleged bribes from the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht and for what is known as the Transurbano case.

Baldizón and his son Jorge Baldizón Vargas are waging a “rather personal” battle that aims to “seek impunity,” according to political analyst Xavier Soria.

In February 2022, the digital newspaper the lighthouse revealed the statement of the so-called Witness Awhich points to President Alejandro Giammattei for allegedly financing his 2019 campaign with bribes from José Benito, who was Minister of Communications during the Jimmy Morales government.

Witness A ―Jorge Baldizón Vargas, according to various sources― witnessed a meeting in which Benito would have offered a contribution of 2.6 million dollars in exchange for maintaining the position of minister during the first year of Giammattei’s government, which It would allow a structure of corruption to continue operating in the department that contracts public works. The Public Ministry announced investigations into the leak of the statement that was offered as advance evidence, but did not give any details about the alleged bribes for the Giammattei campaign.

When Giammattei’s government was about to end and the re-examination of the votes annulled the possibility that the pro-government candidate, Manuel Conde, would advance towards the ballot, the role of Manuel Baldizón acquired another nuance, from accused to accuser.

The Baldizón offensive is being fought on several fronts: they have presented new actions to insist on the recount of votes; they presented criminal complaints against the members of the electoral boards for not complying with the orders of the constitutional chamber; They warn that they will review the formation of the Seed Movement and have filed a complaint for various crimes against the deputy Samuel Pérez, who managed to get him re-elected by the Seed Movement. The deputy reacted with the post a video in which he points to the Baldizón for trying to “block the candidacy of Bernardo Arévalo in the second round” or seeking the cancellation of the party.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.