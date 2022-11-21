The number of films and series in Russian online cinemas from the beginning of 2022 to November 1 decreased from 31.8 thousand to 29.7 thousand, follows from the presentation of the TelecomDaily agency, which Izvestia got acquainted with.

The overall reduction in the repertoire against the backdrop of the departure of Western majors and the removal of their products from film libraries is relatively small – 30-60% of American films and series have disappeared from online cinemas, the authors of the report emphasize.

With the departure of American majors, cinemas began to replace their films and series with content from China, India, South Korea, but it does not match the level of tapes from the United States – people do not watch Asian films in such quantities, says Denis Kuskov, CEO of TelecomDaily.

Now online cinemas can attract viewers with their projects – it can be assumed that 2023 will be a record year in terms of domestic content, he believes. Russian cinema is more in line with the mentality, tastes and preferences of our audience, explains Kuskov.

Russian media companies, in turn, are talking about an increase in the production of original content.

It is no secret that the most popular and rated series were American ones, the withdrawal of US media companies from the market is painful for the online cinema business, it will not be possible to immediately replace this content, says Elena Krylova, an analyst at TMT Consulting.

At the same time, Russian originals do everything to please the audience: the series have become better, more interesting, more diverse, they are designed for different audiences, the expert believes. So far, the Russians are not accustomed, for example, to Korean TV shows, but they will also find their audience, Elena Krylova predicts.

