Observers and military experts warn that the Ukraine scenario appears to be replicable in Taiwan, and that the political and field escalation taking place between Beijing on one side and Taipei and Washington behind it on the other, strongly evokes the atmosphere of the pre-Ukrainian war in its entirety, where the huge Russian crowds at the time and the Ukrainian challenge to it adopted over the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

According to experts, it is possible that these maneuvers will turn into a direct Chinese military action targeting Taiwan, whether this step is the result of prior planning or due to the slightest accidental and unintended friction between the Chinese and Taiwanese armies.

Commenting on the consequences of the Sino-Taiwan crisis, and the possibility of Taiwan following in the footsteps of Ukraine, the strategic researcher and military expert Muhannad Al-Azzawi said, in an interview with “Sky News Arabia”: “The situation is very tense, as China is conducting military maneuvers, the largest of its kind, through which it depends. Beijing has a strategy of encircling Taiwan from all sides, to the point that these worrying developments bring to mind the scene before the outbreak of the Russian-Ukrainian war, where Russia was mobilizing about 140,000 soldiers and saying that it would not invade Ukraine and the opposite happened, and this is what leads us to say that what is happening now between China And Taiwan could turn into a large-scale war, as is the case in Ukraine.”

Explaining the nature of the US-Chinese dispute over Taiwan, Al-Azzawi added: “The one-China principle, which is a pivotal constant of Chinese politics and sovereignty, Washington is trying to circumvent it and manipulate words by saying that it supports the one-China policy, not its principle. There is no doubt clear political indications and messages, which explain the severity of the Chinese reaction to it and the strength of its field movement, as ships and ships are avoiding sailing through the Taiwan Strait, which is almost turning into a war zone, and resorting to alternative routes that increase the distance of about 3 days of sailing.

According to the military expert, “We are one step away from the explosion, because China’s huge military capabilities, of course, enable it to carry out a lightning war against Taiwan, whose geo-military situation is different from that of Ukraine. Taipei will not be able, according to all military and strategic measures, to confront the wrath of Chinese Dragon.

Al-Azzawi concluded his speech by saying: “The scene is so breathtaking that a simple mistake by a single soldier or an unintended provocation on the front fronts, may lead to igniting a major war, and we do not forget that the Taiwanese army, despite the imbalance of power against it compared to its Chinese counterpart, is nevertheless well trained. on the US asymmetric fighting strategy, and confirms its readiness to confront the Chinese army.”

Since Thursday, in response to Pelosi’s visit, China has been conducting a series of massive military exercises and maneuvers that will last for four days, including launching ballistic missiles and deploying ships, bombers and warplanes.