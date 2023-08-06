In the beginning was power. And with him, all the baseness that he unleashes: fear, envy, greed, spite, lies. Anything was worth against the Borja family, the saga that assumed the papal tiara at the end of the Middle Ages, also known by their surname in Italian: the Borgias. The Valencians Calixto III and Alexander VI dominated Rome, capital of the world. They and their children—from César to Joan, from Lucrecia to Jofré—were seen as intruders, spagnoli careerists in a locked world. Not that of San Pedro, but the keys that opened the most sumptuous palaces in Italy. This is how it should be understood why the propaganda and defamation machinery of the most powerful Italian families was viciously activated against them, the Borjas. And also against them, the Borja women. The black legend stained his reputation. Victor Hugo and Donizetti devastated Lucrecia Borja with a theatrical drama and an opera that denigrated her figure in the popular imagination. Adulterous, incestuous, poisonous, femme fatale, unscrupulous woman, heartless mother, morally corrupt, addicted to sexual depravity. Is there something bad that hasn’t been said about Lucrecia? All the good things, on the other hand, remained to be said. Also about the other women of the Borja lineage. Until now.

More information

In an attempt to repair the memory of some women mistreated by history, the researcher at the University of Valencia Verònica Zaragoza has just published Borja gives them. Histories of power and hidden leadership (Editorial 3i4), an original essay —not yet translated into Spanish— that reconstructs the biographies of these women with a novel thesis: “The Borja women played an active role as petty nobles, regent duchesses, responsible administrators, promoters of their children, benefactors of religious institutions, generous patrons of the arts, erudite nuns, intelligent abbesses and founders of monasteries”, summarizes the author.

Verònica Zaragoza, in an exhibition on the Borja family in Xàtiva. Paco Cerda

His tour begins with Isabel de Borja. They called it the “bisbessa”: the bishop, due to the authority and influence he exercised in the episcopal palace of Valencia. There he lived together with his brother, the bishop and future Pope Calixto III. There he raised his son Rodrigo, the future cardinal and Pope Alexander VI. Isabel, widow and small noblewoman from Xàtiva, represents the beginning of the brilliant rise of the Borja family.

He is followed by his daughter Tecla de Borja, one of the most learned women of her time. This is demonstrated by the intellectual relationship that she maintained with the great Valencian poet Ausiàs March, from which two crossed poems between the two have survived in which Tecla’s intelligence and artistic sensitivity shine.

A triple image remains of Vannozza Cattanei: wife of Pope Alexander VI, mother of César and Lucrezia Borja. Instead, she forgets her entrepreneurial ability and her savvy economic vision. Vanozza exploited the lodging business in Rome in the middle of the boom of pilgrimages to the Eternal City. She was the powerful promoter of the Airbnb of the time. With this, as Professor Zaragoza’s essay demonstrates, Vanozza amassed a fortune that he would invest, as a patron, in art and religious institutions.

This is how you get to Lucrecia Borja, the center of the black legend, the most maligned of the entire family. By wife and by Borja. The novelist Isabel Barceló Chico has dealt with it in the book Lucrezia Borgia. under a new light (Sargantana Publishing). Throughout almost 500 pages, he draws an exciting overview of his 39-year life, and not only of those four years that give rise to the black legend that Mario Puzo exploited in The Borgias and that has reached current videogames such as Assassin’s Creed.

One of the most unknown and interesting aspects of Lucrecia that Barceló Chico’s book highlights is her outstanding political personality. “From a very young age, she held high government responsibilities: she was mistress of Nepi and Sermoneta, regent of a pontifical province, governor of the Vatican and, finally, reigning duchess of Ferrara, Modena and Reggio for the last 14 years of her life, who they included two devastating wars in their territories. The exercise of those responsibilities of hers earned her the unanimous recognition of her subjects, her relatives and all the European courts”, details the writer.

Isabel Barcelo Chico. Gonzalo Moreno

She has analyzed the 727 letters written by Lucrecia that are preserved in various archives and collections around the world. Many were unpublished or difficult to access until now. She has also studied the inventories of her goods and jewelry, which help to understand what daily life was like for a strong woman whom her contemporaries described as very affectionate and sweet, calm, very humane, wise and “very graceful and joyful when speaking.” ”.

There is another aspect that the biographical essay highlights. Lucrecia, like the great Renaissance princess that she was, shone in multiple facets: exquisite education, diplomatic skills, protection of the Church, and artistic and literary patronage at an unrepeatable court. “She was so famous among her humanists that Erasmus from Rotterdam traveled expressly to Ferrara to meet her,” explains Barceló Chico.

Faced with the widespread belief that Lucrecia served as a mere instrument in the hands of the Borjas, a pawn at the service of her father’s interests, Barceló Chico maintains the opposite: “Lucrecia was one of the most powerful instruments used by the enemies of the pope to attack him and all his lineage. To do this, they did not hesitate to resort to the most brutal defamation. After four years of failed marriage, Lucrezia’s first husband, disgusted by the Pope’s will to annul that union, insinuated that Alexander VI was moved by an incestuous interest in his daughter. Then the snowball rolled and turned black.

victims of patriarchy

Verònica Zaragoza’s journey through the Borja women continues with another of the most powerful and least known personalities of the lineage: María Enríquez de Luna. She was the wife of Joan de Borja —son of Alejandro VI and Vannozza— and, widowed prematurely, she worked as a political woman. She was the Duchess Regent of the Duchy of Gandía, the largest possession that the Borja family administered in the Kingdom of Valencia. From that position of power, she Enríquez served as a great patron and prominent intellectual. In fact, she wanted to end her life between the closure of the convent of Santa Clara de Gandía as a renowned Latinist.

Letter from María Enríquez from the convent of Santa Clara de Gandía. Documents of the Osuna Fund. Nobility Section of the National Historical Archive (Doc Reproduction Service)

Among his legacy are two figures that Verònica Zaragoza also rescues in her work. The first is his daughter, Isabel de Borja y Enríquez, a scholar and, at the same time, a woman of action who became abbess of Santa Clara. She there she established the tradition of reading the Bible and writing devotional works and epistles. She also led the process of founding new monasteries that the Poor Clares of Gandía carried out in the lands of Castilla. Among them, the Descalzas Reales, in the heart of Madrid.

The other figure is Luisa de Borja y Aragón, niece of Isabel de Borja, and blood sister of San Francisco de Borja. She—a noble aristocrat interested in art and letters, and protector of the Jesuits in Aragon—was called the “holy duchess.” Luisa stood out for the political direction of her domain in the absence of her husband, the prominent military man Martín de Gurrea y Aragón.

After having analyzed these forgotten and mistreated women, Verònica Zaragoza calls for the abandonment of not only the false black legend, but also the traditional “passive gaze” that constrains Borja women in their role as mothers, wives or sisters of powerful men. . It was not so. They, affirms the author, exercised power on different levels —from political to business, from religious to artistic— and magnified the cultural, political and patrimonial legacy of the Borjas. His smear was nothing personal; it was just business. And a patriarchal look.

All the culture that goes with you awaits you here. subscribe

babelia The literary novelties analyzed by the best critics in our weekly bulletin RECEIVE IT