Repairman Kazbek threw away 4 million rubles of Muscovite Lyudmila after cleaning her bathroom

In Moscow, a repairman accidentally threw away four million rubles along with construction debris while cleaning a client’s apartment. The incident is reported Telegram-Mash channel.

A resident of the capital, Lyudmila, used the Profi.ru platform and called the master to the house to reassemble the box in the bathroom. Having finished the work, the repairman Kazbek took out the remaining materials and left the house of the Russian woman.

After his departure, Lyudmila remembered that two million rubles and 30 thousand dollars (more than two million rubles) of her husband were hidden in the box. After checking the cache, the woman found that the entire amount had disappeared. Her husband, who is currently in Yalta, said that he had nothing to do with the loss.

Kazbek, in turn, suggested that he did not notice the press and threw it away along with drywall, after which he returned to help with the search. However, the employee and the customer failed to find money.

The police are currently investigating the incident.

In March 2022, a Moscow resident accidentally threw away 13 million rubles while cleaning, mistaking a bag of money for a trash bag. The man noticed the disappearance of a large amount only three hours later. When he returned to the trash cans, the money bag was not there.