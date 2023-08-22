Tuesday, August 22, 2023, 3:23 p.m.



Six years later it seems that the ordeal of the parents and students of the IES Libertas de Torrevieja is finally going to end. Since 2017, the users of this center have been suffering from the deterioration of the pillars, a fact that led to propping up part of the classrooms and the structure of the center.

The budget that was managed for the repair of the affected area was initially set at 345,461 euros, but the contracting of the works was paralyzed by the presentation of numerous resources from the companies that opted for the bidding and were excluded.

That is why the City Council has made the decision to withdraw from the framework agreement and have awarded an emergency contract to give the green light to the works. In an extraordinary Local Government Board, the Consistory approved the tender for the repair of the center for an amount of 275,000 euros to the company Excavaciones Y Montajes Vigueras SL The Murcian firm, specialized in construction and installation and assembly of pipes, has been one of the three companies invited by the Local Administration to opt for the project.

In this new agreement it is stated that the works, which will last three months, will focus on the repair of the damaged structures of the pillars, as well as a renovation of the rainwater. This measure is essential in the project, since the deterioration of the interior framework of the pillars was caused by a humidity problem, generated by the infiltration of water in them.

The Councilor for Education, Ricardo Recuero, has told LA VERDAD that the works will begin in the coming weeks, after holding a series of meetings with the center and parents. In this sense, the mayor has advanced that they are waiting for a technical safety report that guarantees peace of mind for the educational community to coexist during the school day with the works without any risk.

Recuero explained that the Generalitat Valenciana is going to be asked for an increase in the annuity allocated to this center, set at 150,000 euros, in order to meet the cost of the repair. In this way, about 1,725,000 euros will be allocated for the second phase of the project, which aims to expand the institute and which, according to the Consistory, does not yet have a start date.